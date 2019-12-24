Predators' Roman Josi: Keeps piling up points
Josi scored a goal and added an assist with three shots and three blocks in Monday's 3-2 win over Arizona.
The workhorse logged a team-leading 27:21 of ice time and provided the winning goal midway through the third period. It was already his 14th of the season, leaving him one shy of the career-high 15 he scored both last season and in 2014-15. Josi is riding a five-game point streak with an incredible seven goals (and two assists) during that stretch. He's already got 35 points and is plus-16 in 36 games.
