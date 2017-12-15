Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Green light to start Friday
Lundqvist has received the starting nod for Friday night's showdown with the Kings at home, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.
Lundqvist is 11-3-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage in the Big Apple this season. It's obvious that his allied skaters kick it up a notch in support of the venerable netminder at the home rink, as he's just 3-5-0 with 3.24/.913 marks away from New York. His next opponent averages three goals per game and has gone 8-1-1 in the last 10, so we're a bit reluctant to recommend him in daily leagues Friday.
More News
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Takes loss against Senators•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Receives Wednesday's starting nod•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Showing glimpses of old self•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Starting Saturday against New Jersey•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Makes 36 saves in 4-2 loss•
-
Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Patrolling crease Friday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...