Rangers' Henrik Lundqvist: Green light to start Friday

Lundqvist has received the starting nod for Friday night's showdown with the Kings at home, Steve Zipay of Newsday reports.

Lundqvist is 11-3-2 with a 2.44 GAA and .917 save percentage in the Big Apple this season. It's obvious that his allied skaters kick it up a notch in support of the venerable netminder at the home rink, as he's just 3-5-0 with 3.24/.913 marks away from New York. His next opponent averages three goals per game and has gone 8-1-1 in the last 10, so we're a bit reluctant to recommend him in daily leagues Friday.