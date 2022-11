Anderson will guard the road goal in Wednesday's game versus the Red Wings, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Anderson has alternated starts with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen over the last six games. In his two outings over that span, Anderson has allowed five goals on 75 shots while going 1-1-0. The 41-year-old faces a Detroit team that has earned at least one point in five of its last six games.