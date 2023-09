Quinn (Achilles) is making progress in his recovery, but isn't close to returning, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams cautioned that even after Quinn is cleared to resume skating, the 22-year-old forward will still need to put in a lot of work before he's ready to play. Quinn recorded 14 goals and 37 points in 75 contests last season. He might draw into a middle-six role once he's healthy.