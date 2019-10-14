Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in goal Monday afternoon

Anderson will tend the home twine for Monday's game against the Wild, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

After averaging 36 shots against over the first two games, Anderson faced just 21 shots from the Lightning and allowed two goals on Saturday en route to his first win of the season. Minnesota is still seeking its first win of the year, and it has averaged just 2.5 goals per game so far. Anderson could still get plenty of action, however, as the Wild averaged 32 shots on net in that stretch.