Sharks' Radim Simek: Inks four-year extension
The Sharks signed Simek to a four-year extension Monday.
Simek has recorded nine points and 91 hits in 47 games this season. Over the last 12 games, the 27-year-old blueliner is averaging 20:44 of ice time per game, an increase from his season average of 17:08. He should continue to have a role in the Sharks' top-four next season.
