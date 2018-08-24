Little League World Series 2018: Watch Hawaii vs. Georgia in United States Championship Game
Hawaii is trying to bring a trophy home with Hurricane Lane impacting the state
For Hawaii, the Little League World Series is bigger than baseball. With Hurricane Lane affecting their home state, the Hawaii team representing the West is yet to lose a game. Manager Gerald Oda has taken to referring to his kids as "the hope," a moniker that the team has lived up to thus far.
Hawaii will face Southeast representative Georgia in the United States Championship Game on Saturday as it tries to finish its magical run with a championship. Georgia staved off elimination with a 7-3 win over Staten Island Thursday, giving it another shot at Hawaii. Hawaii won the two teams' first matchup in the first round, 2-0.
Aukai Kea threw 4 1/3 innings for Hawaii in his most recent start against Staten Island, giving up just one hit. Kea is the team's leading pitcher, and he dealt well against Georgia in an 11-inning marathon the first time these teams squared off. Kea went a crazy 6 1/3 innings, racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing just two hits and a walk.
LLWS U.S. Championship: West vs. Southeast
- Date: Saturday, Aug. 25
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Lamade -- Williamsport, Pennsylvania
- Channel: ABC
- Stream: WatchESPN
For score updates, see a complete schedule of the Little League World Series here.
