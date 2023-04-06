AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Three men with a combined 11 Masters victories got the festivities going Thursday morning at the club they have all dominated over the years. Six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus and three-time champion Gary Player led the way, and for the second consecutive year, two-time Masters champ Tom Watson joined them to kick off play at Augusta National Golf Club, as is tradition.

The shot for Nicklaus comes on the 60th (!) anniversary of his first Masters win.

After a long week of waiting for the event, the ceremonial tee shots are always a wonderful way to get the tournament rolling with such distinguished past winners. Nicklaus' shot was especially poignant as he raised his arms to the sky following the shot, envoking images of his famous celebration from the 1986 Masters, his sixth victory.

"I concur with what Gary said: gratitude," said Watson, summing it up well. "I say it a bunch of times, not very lightly: How lucky am I to be able to play a game for a living? I wake up and I can't wait to go out to my job. And it's a game; sometimes gets a little frustrating in years ... but to be able to play and compete with my heroes.

"I had a chance to play with Arnold Palmer when I was 15 years old and with Jack as an amateur when I was 17 years old and got paired with him in my first Masters in 1975. The dream was there, but just the ability to play a game for a living. You all work for a living, right. I play a game for a living. Can't be any better than that."

