2026 U.S. Open odds, picks, date: Surprising predictions by golf model that's nailed 17 majors

The 2026 U.S. Open is just around the corner as the major event tees off on Thursday, June 18 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Rory McIlroy (Masters) and Aaron Rai (PGA Championship) were the year's first two major winners, and they're both in the 2026 U.S. Open field. J.J. Spaun is the defending U.S. Open champion, while Brooks Koepka won this event the last time the U.S. Open was at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds via FanDuel Sportsbook at +550 as he attempts to complete the Career Grand Slam. McIlroy is at +1200 to win his first U.S. Open in 15 years, while Koepka (+2500), Spaun (+6500) and Rai (+1000) are longer shots. Before locking in any 2026 U.S. Open picks, be sure to see the 2026 U.S. Open predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
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SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, simulated every PGA Tour event 10,000 times and reveals golf betting picks that have a history of being extremely profitable.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 17 majors entering the weekend, including the 2026 Masters -- its fifth Masters in a row -- as well as last year's PGA Championship and Open Championship. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting sites.
Now that the 2026 U.S. Open field is taking shape, the model simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
2026 U.S. Open predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the U.S. Open 2026: Xander Schauffele, who is +2000, stumbles and finishes outside the top 5. He's a golfer to fade in U.S. Open best bets. Schauffele is just two years removed from a two-major season in 2024. His only win since that point was the 2025 Baycurrent Classic against a relatively weak field. He's also finished T12 or worse in three of his past four tournaments, so the model isn't high on him in the outright market against this loaded 2026 U.S. Open field, especially considering he hasn't had a top 5 in each of his last five U.S. Open starts. See who else to fade here.
Another surprise: Ludvig Aberg (+2200) is a top-3 contender on the projected leaderboard despite being 0 for 10 in his major career and missing the cut at last year's U.S. Open. Aberg has been red-hot this spring, finishing in the top 10 in six of seven tournaments between the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the PGA Championship. He ranks second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, and he's been exceptional off the tee, ranking second in total driving strokes gained and 12th in average driving distance. See who else to pick here.
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How to make 2026 U.S. Open picks
The model is also targeting several longshots, including one going off around 30-1 who makes a stunning run for the title. You can only see the model's picks here.
Who will win the 2026 U.S. Open, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Check out the 2026 U.S. Open odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors, including three in 2025.
2026 U.S. Open odds, favorites
Get full 2026 U.S. Open picks, best bets and predictions here.
(odds via FanDuel and subject to change)
Scottie Scheffler +550
Rory McIlroy +1200
Jon Rahm +1300
Tommy Fleetwood +2000
Xander Schauffele +2000
Ludvig Åberg +2200
Bryson DeChambeau +2200
Cameron Young +2200
Brooks Koepka +2500
Matt Fitzpatrick +2700
Collin Morikawa +3500
Sam Burns +3500
Justin Rose +4000
Tyrrell Hatton +4000
Russell Henley +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Justin Thomas +4000
Si Woo Kim +4500
Chris Gotterup +5000
Viktor Hovland +5000
Patrick Cantlay +5500
Patrick Reed+5500
Hideki Matsuyama +5500
Robert MacIntyre +6000
Shane Lowry +6000
Jordan Spieth +6500
J.J. Spaun +6500
Joaquin Niemann +7000
Min Woo Lee +8000
Ben Griffin +8000
Jake Knapp +10000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
Harris English +10000
Alex Fitzpatrick +10000
Maverick McNealy +10000
Cameron Smith +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Ryan Gerard +10000
Nicolai Højgaard +10000
Adam Scott +10000
Jackson Koivun +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
Sepp Straka +10000
Kurt Kitayama +10000
Alex Noren +10000