Argentina return to World Cup final after dramatic comeback; Open Championship in full swing

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⚽ Five things to know Thursday

🏌 Do not miss this: Get ready for The Open

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It's a great time of the year for golf fans who like to be up bright and early to catch a big tournament. The Open Championship kicks off on Thursday, starting very early in the AM in America. In our look at odds and trends for The Open, we noted that there has been a first-time winner of the Claret Jug in 12 consecutive tournaments. On that note, Scottie Scheffler can flip the narrative of his 2026 season on its head with a successful title defense after winning The Open last year.

There are also two ways you can identify the potential winner this year. First, you can use a process of elimination by examining a number of factors. Or, you could take a more straightforward look at the field, as Patrick McDonald did by picking the nine golfers who are most likely to raise the Claret Jug.

McDonald: "No. 2 Rory McIlroy -- Interested to see his strategy off the tee as he possesses a gear that his peers do not have with the driver in hand. This dance between placement and aggression could be the key for McIlroy as he eyes his second major this season. Since the Masters, McIlroy has signed for a nine-hole score of 39 or higher in each of his tournaments, ultimately undoing his chances in those respective weeks. If he gets through those spurts with less damage, he will be right there. Odds: 17/2."

Make sure to follow all the action in our Open Championship live blog.

⚾ MLB All-Star break power rankings

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The post-All-Star break period of the MLB season kicks off on Thursday when the Mets and Phillies play the day's lone game. The season has been full of surprises already, and now teams are in a position to either continue their momentum or find a way to kick into another gear for a playoff push.

With that in mind, Matt Snyder pointed to the Red Sox in our latest MLB Power Rankings as one of the teams that may be able to produce a massive turnaround after a disastrous start to the season.

Snyder: "Then the Red Sox swept the Yankees. In four games! Could it be proof of life? They dropped the series to the Nationals immediately thereafter, and the Yankees series looked more like a fluke. Now? The Red Sox followed two losses to the Nats with a nine-game winning streak to close the first half.



"They've won 14 of 16 with a +34 run differential since June 24. They have climbed to within a half-game of a playoff spot despite still being two games under .500. That's just how wide open the American League is at present."

Also read: Bold predictions for MLB's second half: More history for Shohei Ohtani, a blockbuster trade and more

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⛳ The Open, 8 a.m. on Peacock

🏀 NBA Summer League: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 4 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 NBA Summer League: Lakers vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Knicks, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ Mets at Phillies, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Fire at Mystics, 7 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 NBA Summer League: Raptors vs. Heat, 9 p.m on ESPN2

🏀 Liberty at Wings, 9 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 NBA Summer League: Trail Blazers at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on Prime Video