Argentina return to World Cup final after dramatic comeback; Open Championship in full swing

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
⚽ Five things to know Thursday
- England collapse as Argentina reach the World Cup final. It was a familiar story for England, with the team holding a 1-0 lead for most of the second half, but Argentina scored twice after the 85th minute to advance to the World Cup final, leaving English fans in shock.
- The four most confusing moves of the NBA offseason. It can be exciting to see your team make splashy moves, but it can also be frustrating to watch your favorite squad make truly confounding moves. With that in mind, we have a look at the four most confusing moves thus far in the NBA offseason. We also have some ideas for how and when LeBron James will announce where he's taking his talents.
- Which college football coaches are on the hot seat? It was hot-seat day at CBS Sports. First, we had hot seat ratings for all 138 FBS coaches. You can also find a breakdown of the coaches who are most at risk of being fired, as well as a look at how the coaches in that position fared last season.
- WNBA All-Star rosters are set. Honorary general managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon drafted the teams for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game. Caitlin Clark and A'ja Wilson will be on the same side as they face Paige Bueckers and Breanna Stewart.
- The boxing schedule landed a huge fight. Top young stars Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn will meet in September, with Garcia's WBC welterweight championship on the line.
🏌 Do not miss this: Get ready for The Open
It's a great time of the year for golf fans who like to be up bright and early to catch a big tournament. The Open Championship kicks off on Thursday, starting very early in the AM in America. In our look at odds and trends for The Open, we noted that there has been a first-time winner of the Claret Jug in 12 consecutive tournaments. On that note, Scottie Scheffler can flip the narrative of his 2026 season on its head with a successful title defense after winning The Open last year.
There are also two ways you can identify the potential winner this year. First, you can use a process of elimination by examining a number of factors. Or, you could take a more straightforward look at the field, as Patrick McDonald did by picking the nine golfers who are most likely to raise the Claret Jug.
- McDonald: "No. 2 Rory McIlroy -- Interested to see his strategy off the tee as he possesses a gear that his peers do not have with the driver in hand. This dance between placement and aggression could be the key for McIlroy as he eyes his second major this season. Since the Masters, McIlroy has signed for a nine-hole score of 39 or higher in each of his tournaments, ultimately undoing his chances in those respective weeks. If he gets through those spurts with less damage, he will be right there. Odds: 17/2."
Make sure to follow all the action in our Open Championship live blog.
⚾ MLB All-Star break power rankings
The post-All-Star break period of the MLB season kicks off on Thursday when the Mets and Phillies play the day's lone game. The season has been full of surprises already, and now teams are in a position to either continue their momentum or find a way to kick into another gear for a playoff push.
With that in mind, Matt Snyder pointed to the Red Sox in our latest MLB Power Rankings as one of the teams that may be able to produce a massive turnaround after a disastrous start to the season.
- Snyder: "Then the Red Sox swept the Yankees. In four games! Could it be proof of life? They dropped the series to the Nationals immediately thereafter, and the Yankees series looked more like a fluke. Now? The Red Sox followed two losses to the Nats with a nine-game winning streak to close the first half.
"They've won 14 of 16 with a +34 run differential since June 24. They have climbed to within a half-game of a playoff spot despite still being two games under .500. That's just how wide open the American League is at present."
Also read: Bold predictions for MLB's second half: More history for Shohei Ohtani, a blockbuster trade and more
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Cowboys star wide receiver George Pickens will reportedly play next season under a $27.3 million franchise tag.
- Auburn's players will share a groundbreaking $6 million NIL deal tied to the team's participation in the Aflac Kickoff Game.
- Two big-time sluggers, Munetaka Murakami and Willson Contreras, want to stay with their teams for the long haul.
- After last season's five-way tie nearly left the ACC out of the College Football Playoff entirely, the conference has unveiled new tiebreaker policies.
- Speaking of the ACC, NC State could reap huge rewards for its big bet on quarterback CJ Bailey.
- Former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has empathy for Conor McGregor after McGregor suffered a knee injury in the main event of UFC 329.
- As the NBA Summer League continues on, we have a look at the winners and losers thus far.
- Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo shared his biggest career regret. Not surprisingly, that regret is never delivering a Super Bowl to Dallas.
- Adam Silver says the NBA and WNBA are having 'ongoing discussions' about Cathy Engelbert's future as commissioner.
- Jadeveon Clowney is the perfect training camp signing, and we've identified five contenders who should target him.
- Florida State coach Mike Norvell says he sees similarities to the program's 2023 team that won its first 13 games and an ACC championship.
- Justin Gaethje is likely to defend his UFC lightweight championship at least once before retiring, but he has no interest in a rematch with former opponent Paddy Pimblett.
- The Aces released a strongly worded statement about racist hate speech directed at Chelsea Gray.
📺 What we're watching Thursday
⛳ The Open, 8 a.m. on Peacock
🏀 NBA Summer League: Mavericks vs. Thunder, 4 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 NBA Summer League: Lakers vs. Bulls, 6 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Knicks, 7 p.m. on ESPN2
⚾ Mets at Phillies, 7 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 Fire at Mystics, 7 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 NBA Summer League: Raptors vs. Heat, 9 p.m on ESPN2
🏀 Liberty at Wings, 9 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 NBA Summer League: Trail Blazers at Nuggets, 10 p.m. on Prime Video