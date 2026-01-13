Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith have all committed to play on LIV Golf for the 2026 season following the departure of Brooks Koepka for the PGA Tour. Talking at LIV Golf's media week in South Florida, DeChambeau noted that he is under contract for the upcoming season while Rahm and Smith stated they had no plans to go anywhere.

"I'm contracted through 2026, so excited about this year," DeChambeau said.

"Yeah, I'm not planning on going anywhere, so very similar answer to what Bryson gave," Rahm said. "I wish Brooks the best, and as far as I'm concerned, I'm focused on LIV for this year and hoping my team can repeat as champs."

Meanwhile, Smith told Golf Digest's Evin Priest, "I made a decision to come here and I stand by it."

On Monday, the PGA Tour announced the creation of the Returning Member Program targeted at four members of LIV Golf -- Koepka, Rahm, DeChambeau and Smith. Under the pathway back to the PGA Tour, those players who had won a major championship or the Players Championship from 2022-25 would be allow to play on the PGA Tour in 2026. The transfer window opened Monday and will close on Feb. 2 -- two days before LIV Golf's first tournament of its 2026 season.

Koepka mutually parted ways with LIV Golf on Dec. 23, 2025 citing the desire to spend more time with his family. The five-time major champion applied for his PGA Tour membership to be reinstated and utilized this newly-created mechanism to return in 2026 with his first start coming at the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January.

DeChambeau and Smith have both been with LIV Golf since the summer of 2022 while Rahm came over to the league at the onset of 2024. Since then, Rahm has collected two straight season-long individual crowns with his Legion XIII squad taking home the team title as well in 2025. Smith's Ripper GC won the team competition in 2024 while DeChambeau's Crushers raised the trophy the year prior.

LIV Golf is moving to 72 holes for the first time in league history in the 2026 season in hopes of appeasing the Official World Golf Rankings for its players to earn points from. The league applied again recently for that purpose. Its season begins Feb. 4 when the circuit travels to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.