As Bryson DeChambeau struggled to a 76-80 showing at last week's Masters, where he beat just nine players and lost to 63-year-old Larry Mize by a stroke, the chatter around him was that his injured left hand would need surgery. That has turned out to be the case, as DeChambeau's agent Brett Falkoff confirmed Wednesday that the golfer will undergo surgery for the nagging hand injury.

"Bryson will undergo surgery on his hamate bone in his left hand," said Falkoff in a statement. "We look forward to a smooth recovery and rehab process. Bryson looks forward to returning as soon as he is cleared to do so."

DeChambeau was scheduled to compete in this week's Professional Long Drivers Association event in Jupiter, Florida, and while that didn't really seem like it was going to happen after his Masters performance, surgery still seemed up in the air until the confirmation came through on Wednesday.

"He's having surgery tomorrow," Peterson, told ESPN. "It's disappointing for us, but it's more disappointing for him. I know he didn't want to have to have surgery, for sure. It's pretty sad. I hope he gets himself straightened out."

DeChambeau did not play a PGA Tour event between the Farmers Insurance Open at the end of January and the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the end of March as he tried to rest his injured hamate bone in his left hand. He did not play well at the match play and then missed the cut at the Texas Open before missing it badly last week at Augusta National. He noted that his doctors told him he should not come back for a while, but the Masters is the Masters and DeChambeau, admirably, wanted to give it a rip.

"I'm like, man, this only comes around once a year, and I've got to give this a go," said DeChambeau.

This could be a lost year for the 2020 U.S. Open champion just 12 months after he was the toast of the town on the PGA Tour. DeChambeau has won once every year since 2016, but that seems to be in jeopardy given this situation and his impending procedure.

As for how it happened, DeChambeau said he first noticed it during his match with Brooks Koepka over 2021 Thanksgiving weekend and then also later when he played the Farmers. It got worse from there when he went to play the Saudi International the following week.

"And then I went to Saudi, and I was playing ping-pong against Sergio and Joaquin Niemann," said DeChambeau. "And we were on some marble floors, and they just wiped it. And me not paying attention, I Charlie Brown'd myself and went horizontal and then hit my left hip and my hand at the same time, and that really just took me out.

"That's really when it just got to the point where I couldn't even grip the golf club. I tried to play that week, and it was impossible. I was not even gripping with my left hand that week. I was like, this is dumb, I have to go take care of my body first and get it right.

"That's what happened. And went and got a CT scan, MRI, and we found out that -- and X-rays in my left hip, was kind of -- I had a torn labrum, a partial tear. And then in the hand I had a hairline fracture in the hamate bone, which a lot of baseball players get from excessive hitting. That's kind of how it all happened."

DeChambeau said that his hip injury (the torn labrum) was a result of speed training and also said that his finger strength wasn't where it should be to withstand the number of balls he hits. However, he declined to say that he would change any of the ways he's been training over the last few years, only saying that he would be a bit more careful going forward.



"It's a bit of rerouting how I'm doing it," said DeChambeau. "I am not 21, 22 anymore, right, so I've got to be careful with how I do things now. I'm not saying I'm anywhere near some of the veterans out here, whatnot, but again, putting a lot of stress on the body is not a great thing, and I've got to learn how to rest better. So that's part of the new strategy."

There is no timetable for DeChambeau's return. The PGA Championship at Southern Hills, the next major championship event on the schedule, starts in five weeks.

