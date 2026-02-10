Justin Thomas has been cleared to resume all golf activity, the two-time major champion announced on Tuesday via social media. Thomas is eying the Florida Swing as possible timing for a PGA Tour return after undergoing a microdiscectomy in the middle of November 2025, just a few weeks after competing for the U.S. Ryder Cup team at Bethpage Black.

"After some follow-up imaging and meeting with my Dr and team, I'm officially cleared for all golf activity," Thomas wrote on Instagram. "It feels great to be swinging freely again and getting some reps in on the course. I'm working hard to build up my strength and stamina to get back into golf shape before competing on the PGA Tour. Can't wait to get out there with the guys!"

Thomas' last PGA Tour start came at the 2025 Procore Championship, a FedEx Cup Fall event utilized by Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley to sharpen up his team before it competed against the Europeans.

The 16-time PGA Tour winner is coming off a 2025 season in which he broke a winless drought that stretched back to the 2022 PGA Championship. Thomas defeated Andrew Novak in a playoff at the RBC Heritage to claim the signature event one week after the Masters. He is currently ranked No. 12 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

"Recovery has gone well," Thomas shared on X in January. "I'm slowly building back my strength and conditioning in the gym, and also hitting wedges/short irons. Little victories and patience have been the biggest part of the process. Taking it slow and listening to how I'm feeling each day!

"I'm looking to come back competitively at some point during the Florida swing. I know how important it is to get this injury behind me so that I'm only looking forward over the course of the season."