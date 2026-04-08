AUGUSTA, Ga. -- For the first time in years, the weather is nary a concern heading into the Masters. Following some unfortunate conditions that caused delays in recent years, the forecast for this second week of April in Augusta, Georgia, suggests clear skies and ideal temperatures are ahead for all four rounds of the 2026 Masters.

Players and patrons should be in for a thrill as near-perfect conditions are ahead at Augusta National Golf Club, including cool temperatures early in the week giving way to sunny skies and a steadily warming atmosphere through the weekend.

Sunglasses, sunscreen, headgear and hydration will need to be top of mind for patrons headed out to the grounds each day.

Thursday is expected to bring a high of 73 degrees before topping out at 87 degrees on Sunday afternoon when the tournament reaches its zenith and players at the top of the leaderboard battle it out for the green jacket.

2026 Masters weather forecast

Day Temp (Hi/Lo) AM Wind (Gusts) AM Rain PM Wind (Gusts) PM Rain Thursday 73/49 9 mph (16 mph) 2% 8 mph (17 mph) 2% Friday 79/54 5 mph (8 mph) 0% 4 mph (6 mph) 0% Saturday 84/58 4 mph (5 mph) 2% 4 mph (6 mph) 2% Sunday 87/59 4 mph (12 mph) 7% 8 mph (15 mph) 7%

Even when temperatures are pristine, wind can be an issue at Augusta National. However, this year, it is not expected to present any significant challenges. The toughest wind conditions are anticipated in Thursday's first round, but it should settle down Friday and Saturday before picking up again Sunday afternoon.

The weather forecast can be a bit of a double-edged sword for players. On one hand, if the forecast holds, it'll make for an incredibly pleasant walk without concern over delays. On the other hand, it will allow the exceptional grounds crew at Augusta National to get the course playing exactly as firm and fast as it desires.

With no rain in the forecast, they won't have to worry about greens getting softened, and without strong winds, they can push the greens to their limit on speed without too many concerns about playability.

That means we should see Augusta National flexing its full strength, presenting a tremendous challenge to the players. An exciting Masters viewing experience is surely ahead, and it should result in the best player this week earning his green jacket.