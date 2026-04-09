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👊 Five things to know Thursday

⛳ Do not miss this: Teeing up the 2026 Masters

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The first round of the 2026 Masters gets underway this morning, and our team of golf experts will have the action in Augusta covered from every angle. Be sure to follow along with our live blog so you don't miss a beat.

When it comes to winner picks, Patrick McDonald narrowed it down to nine golfers who could don the green jacket on Sunday. Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler may not be playing his best golf coming into the weekend, but that could change in a hurry.

McDonald: "Scheffler's iron play has been average through the first three months, but his short game has picked up the slack in a major way. With plenty of time off, the world No. 1 will look like the world No. 1 and remind everyone that his greatest superpower (his brain) can't be tracked with strokes gained."

Speaking of Scheffler, he's resolved to never let golf define him as a person. However, if Scheffler wins his third Masters this weekend, he'll be inexplicably linked with golf greatness and history. Scheffler would be the fastest player ever to win a coveted third Masters -- topping Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.

One player still looking for his first Masters win (in his 10th start) is Bryson DeChambeau. As the best player on the course without a green jacket, his patience (and equipment) will be put to the test.

Here's more golf goodness to get your morning started:

🏈 Post-pro days NFL mock draft

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The 2026 NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and teams are finalizing their draft boards after pro days. That means our team of NFL experts is shuffling their mock drafts, and Garrett Podell dropped a new one that forecasts chaos in Pittsburgh.

With a lack of elite talent -- or a perceived lack of elite talent at several positions -- the first round could go sideways. One of the teams to watch will be the Giants, which could go a number of ways at No. 5 overall. Podell has them selecting Ohio State WR Carnell Tate to give Jaxson Dart yet another weapon.

Podell: "The Giants have the slot covered after signing both Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, but they still need another legitimate receiver on the outside opposite Malik Nabers. Tate is the cleanest wide receiver in the draft based on his measurements and traits. He produced a nation-leading six receiving touchdowns of 30 or more air yards in 2025. He can certainly help nurture Jaxson Dart's development."

One player who was not in Podell's top five was Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. That may come as a surprise to some, but Mike Renner laid out the case for and against Love as a top-five selection. Additionally, Josh Edwards has identified the most overrated and underrated prospects.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⛳ We'll be tuned into The Masters all day. Here's how to watch.

⚽ Nottingham Forest at FC Porto, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ Diamondbacks at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Celtics at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

🏀 Lakers at Warriors, 10 p.m. on Prime Video