Teeing up start of 2026 Masters; post-pro day NFL mock draft; BYU star enters transfer portal
Plus, MLB handed out suspensions after the Angels vs. Braves brawl
This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
👊 Five things to know Thursday
- Jorge Soler and Reynaldo López were suspended following the Braves vs. Angels brawl. Fists flew between Soler and López on Tuesday night, and MLB handed down its discipline one day later. Soler and López were both slapped with seven-game suspensions, although both players are appealing, and López has negotiated his suspension down to five games. Despite the mass of humanity that met on the diamond, no one else was suspended.
- The Bulls are cleaning house in the front office. Big changes are coming in Chicago as the Bulls have fired GM Marc Eversley and executive VP Artūras Karnišovas amidst a 30-49 campaign. The Bulls made the postseason once with that duo running the organization, and the team hasn't gotten past the first round since 2015. The team wants the next GM to retain Billy Donovan as coach, but would that be a prudent decision?
- BYU star Rob Wright has entered the transfer portal. For the second time in two years, Wright has entered the transfer portal after a tremendous season with the Cougars. Wright averaged 18.1 points and 4.6 assists per game at BYU, so he will have his choice of high-profile destinations. In fact, here are six teams that would be good fits.
- Atlético Madrid scored a big win over Barcelona in the UCL quarterfinals. Atlético Madrid downed Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal. Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth got on the board for Atlético Madrid while Pau Cubarsi drew a red card for Barcelona. Hansi Flick's club was undone by a pair of VAR moments.
- World Series champion and four-time All-Star Davey Lopes died at 80. In more solemn news, former Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman and 1981 World Series champion Davey Lopes has died at the age of 80. With 557 stolen bases in his career, Lopes was a prolific base-stealer, and he was part of "The Infield" that patrolled the diamond in L.A. from 1973-81. Lopes also had a long and successful career as a coach, and he won a second World Series as a first base coach with the Phillies in 2008.
⛳ Do not miss this: Teeing up the 2026 Masters
The first round of the 2026 Masters gets underway this morning, and our team of golf experts will have the action in Augusta covered from every angle. Be sure to follow along with our live blog so you don't miss a beat.
When it comes to winner picks, Patrick McDonald narrowed it down to nine golfers who could don the green jacket on Sunday. Two-time Masters winner Scottie Scheffler may not be playing his best golf coming into the weekend, but that could change in a hurry.
- McDonald: "Scheffler's iron play has been average through the first three months, but his short game has picked up the slack in a major way. With plenty of time off, the world No. 1 will look like the world No. 1 and remind everyone that his greatest superpower (his brain) can't be tracked with strokes gained."
Speaking of Scheffler, he's resolved to never let golf define him as a person. However, if Scheffler wins his third Masters this weekend, he'll be inexplicably linked with golf greatness and history. Scheffler would be the fastest player ever to win a coveted third Masters -- topping Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer.
One player still looking for his first Masters win (in his 10th start) is Bryson DeChambeau. As the best player on the course without a green jacket, his patience (and equipment) will be put to the test.
Here's more golf goodness to get your morning started:
- Here are the five first-time players who could win the Masters.
- Weather conditions in Augusta look sublime this weekend.
- 2026 Masters TV schedule and viewing guide.
- Complete first-round pairings and tee times.
🏈 Post-pro days NFL mock draft
The 2026 NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away, and teams are finalizing their draft boards after pro days. That means our team of NFL experts is shuffling their mock drafts, and Garrett Podell dropped a new one that forecasts chaos in Pittsburgh.
With a lack of elite talent -- or a perceived lack of elite talent at several positions -- the first round could go sideways. One of the teams to watch will be the Giants, which could go a number of ways at No. 5 overall. Podell has them selecting Ohio State WR Carnell Tate to give Jaxson Dart yet another weapon.
- Podell: "The Giants have the slot covered after signing both Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely and Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, but they still need another legitimate receiver on the outside opposite Malik Nabers. Tate is the cleanest wide receiver in the draft based on his measurements and traits. He produced a nation-leading six receiving touchdowns of 30 or more air yards in 2025. He can certainly help nurture Jaxson Dart's development."
One player who was not in Podell's top five was Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love. That may come as a surprise to some, but Mike Renner laid out the case for and against Love as a top-five selection. Additionally, Josh Edwards has identified the most overrated and underrated prospects.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- How does Arch Manning stack up in our ranking of every Power Four starter in 2026?
- The NCAA is weighing a change to eligibility that would reshape college athletics.
- With Cade Cunningham set to return, the Pistons may have improved in his absence.
- Medical beef: JJ Redick is still miffed at the Mavs about Austin Reaves' MRI.
- Why a move to WR could benefit Vanderbilt TE Eli Stowers in the 2026 NFL Draft.
- The Flyers are soaring toward the playoffs in the latest edition of our NHL Power Rankings.
- Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler could be the next MLB young gun to get a big payday.
- Audi Crooks tops our list of the top 25 women's college basketball players in the transfer portal.
- Arne Slot's tactics have come under fire with Liverpool on the brink of UCL elimination.
- Edward Cabrera is showing off a new repertoire on the mound in Chicago.
📺 What we're watching Thursday
⛳ We'll be tuned into The Masters all day. Here's how to watch.
⚽ Nottingham Forest at FC Porto, 3 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
⚾ Diamondbacks at Mets, 7:10 p.m. on MLB Network
🏀 Celtics at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video
🏀 Lakers at Warriors, 10 p.m. on Prime Video