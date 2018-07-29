PGA Championship 2018 odds: Surprising picks from same model that called the Masters

For just the second time in history, the par-71 Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis will host the PGA Championship. A loaded 2018 PGA Championship field will tee off starting Thursday, August 9 and features Masters champion Patrick Reed (30-1 PGA Championship odds), British Open winner Francesco Molinari (25-1) and back-to-back U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka (20-1). But the trio of Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson are the favorites, all going off at 12-1 PGA Championship odds. Before you lock in your 2018 PGA Championship picks or enter a daily Fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, you need to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's proprietary golf projection model, built by predictive data engineer and DFS pro Mike McClure, has called four of the last seven majors heading into the weekend, including Reed's career-defining victory at the 2018 Masters.

McClure was also all over Tiger Woods' stunning run at the 2018 British Open, saying it was the major he had the best chance to contend in this year. Woods hadn't finished in the top 10 in a major since 2013, but he held the outright lead at the British Open on Sunday and finished with an impressive sixth-place finish. Now, Woods is 16-1 to win it all at the PGA Championship 2018.



One thing we can tell you for the 100th PGA Championship: Woods makes another strong run at the title, but ultimately falls short.



Woods hasn't won a tournament since 2013, but he's back to being a contender this year. His performance at the Open Championship was his fifth top-10 performance of the year and the second event in a row he's made the top six. Woods is 31st in driving distance on the PGA Tour at 304.7 yards, but barely in the top 100 in greens in regulation percentage at 66.53. You can see Tiger's exact projected finishing position only over at SportsLine.



Another surprise: Koepka, winner of the 2018 U.S. Open, doesn't even finish in the top 10.



Koepka struggled at the Open Championship, finishing 39th after a third-round 75 put him out of contention. He also missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open after firing a 77 in the first round. He's owned the U.S. Open with consecutive wins, but has never finished in the top three in any of golf's other majors. Plus, he's just 177th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy at 55.26 percent. There are far better values in this loaded 2018 PGA Championship field.



The model has also identified three other longshots with PGA Championship odds of 20-1 or longer who will make a serious run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 PGA Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?



Jordan Spieth 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Justin Thomas 16-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Brooks Koepka 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1 T

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Francesco Molinari 25-1

Jason Day 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 30-1

Patrick Reed 30-1

Henrik Stenson 40-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Alex Noren 40-1