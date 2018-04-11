RBC Heritage odds 2018: Picks from same model that predicted Patrick Reed's Masters victory

The PGA Tour is heading to Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, South Carolina this week for the 2018 RBC Heritage. Fresh off a 10th place finish at the Masters, Dustin Johnson is the Vegas favorite at 8-1. He's followed closely by Paul Casey at 14-1 and Matt Kuchar at 16-1.



Before you make any bets or enter a daily fantasy golf tournament on DraftKings or FanDuel, you'll want to hear what the team at SportsLine has to say.



SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Jordan Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called the 24-year-old's third major victory. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.



Now that the field for the RBC Heritage is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.



One huge surprise the model is calling for the RBC Heritage 2018: Kevin Kisner, a 30-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.



Kisner is coming off a runner-up finish at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March. He followed that up with a solid showing at the 2018 Masters -- shooting even par or better in three of his four rounds at Augusta National.

Kisner has played extremely well at the RBC Heritage as of late. He has finished 11th or better in two of his last three starts in this tournament, which includes a second place in 2015. He will look to carry that momentum into this week's event at Harbour Town Golf Links and tees off at 8 a.m. ET Thursday.



Another shocker: Wesley Bryan, the defending RBC Heritage champion, doesn't sniff the top 40. Don't be fooled by his 13-under finish last year. He's somebody to completely steer clear of this week.

Bryan was the first native South Carolinian to win the Heritage in its 49-year history. However, he has not finished better than 27th this season and enters this week having missed four consecutive cuts. He's currently 179th on the PGA Tour in scoring average at 72.19. Bryan will play with Johnson and Kuchar in the first round and tees off at 8:10 a.m. ET.



Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 30-1 or longer will make a deep run at the RBC Heritage 2018 title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.



So who wins the 2018 RBC Heritage this year? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the updated odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected leaderboard from the model that has been red-hot so far this season, and find out.



Dustin Johnson 8-1

Paul Casey 14-1

Matt Kuchar 16-1

Marc Leishman 25-1

Cameron Smith 25-1

Adam Hadwin 30-1

Brian Harman 30-1

Tyrell Hatton 30-1

Webb Simpson 30-1

Kevin Kisner 30-1

Charley Hoffman 30-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Ian Poulter 30-1

Ollie Schniederjans 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 40-1

Kevin Na 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Zach Johnson 40-1

Ryan Moore 40-1

Kevin Chappell 40-1

Francesco Molinari 40-1

Bud Cauley 40-1

Luke List 40-1