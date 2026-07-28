2026 Rocket Classic predictions, preview, picks: Cameron Young, Chris Gotterup headline field in Detroit

The eighth edition of the Rocket Classic will be its last. The tournament held annually in Detroit since 2019 will take on a new shape as it shutters its doors to the PGA Tour. The 2026 version of the event will serve as the penultimate tournament of the PGA Tour regular season with a strong field stepping foot onto a recently restored Detroit Golf Club.

Work was done with the intention of bringing back the features that were intended to play an intricate part in the golf course by architect Donald Ross. Detroit Golf Club will have that old-school feel while aiming to pose a new challenge for participants. With so much on the line in the final two weeks of the year, a bevy of big names are up for a trip to the Motor City highlighted by a large American contingent.

Multiple-time winners Cameron Young, Wyndham Clark and Chris Gotterup will end their regular seasons at the Rocket Classic, while Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin and Patrick Cantlay all tee it up alongside them.

Recent 3M Open winner Jackson Koivun continues his climb to the upper echelons of the game, where Jordan Spieth once stood as the three-time major champion makes his first start since a disappointing missed cut at Royal Birkdale.

Both players find themselves on bubbles as Koivun is now No. 70 in the FedEx Cup standings after his win, while for the second straight season, Spieth finds himself on the top-50 bubble at No. 55. They will look to make in roads this week, as will Andrew Putnam, Mac Meissner and Johnny Keefer who are Nos. 71-73 respectively in the FedEx Cup.

2026 Rocket Classic schedule

Dates: July 30 - Aug. 2

Location: Detroit Golf Club -- Detroit

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,328 | Architect: Donald Ross

Purse: $10,000,000

2026 Rocket Classic field, odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Cameron Young (10-1): Detroit was nearly the site for Young's first win with close calls coming in 2022 and 2024 when he broke his driver on the back nine in the final round out of frustration. The three-time PGA Tour winner has transformed in more ways than one since then. Young arrives with a renewed spirit following his runner-up result at The Open where he waited until the final pairing to see a name usurp his atop the leaderboard. His putting stateside has been less than stellar the last couple of months, but these are friendly confines for the American.

Detroit was nearly the site for Young's first win with close calls coming in 2022 and 2024 when he broke his driver on the back nine in the final round out of frustration. The three-time PGA Tour winner has transformed in more ways than one since then. Young arrives with a renewed spirit following his runner-up result at The Open where he waited until the final pairing to see a name usurp his atop the leaderboard. His putting stateside has been less than stellar the last couple of months, but these are friendly confines for the American. Xander Schauffele (16-1): Finished inside the top 20 in the four major championships this season, but was there ever a point where it felt like he was going to win one? It has been that type of season for Schauffele as the well-rounded nature of his game continues to flash the height of his floor, while inconsistencies throughout the bag have limited his ceiling. The putting has been of considerable concern the last month as he makes his tournament debut.

Finished inside the top 20 in the four major championships this season, but was there ever a point where it felt like he was going to win one? It has been that type of season for Schauffele as the well-rounded nature of his game continues to flash the height of his floor, while inconsistencies throughout the bag have limited his ceiling. The putting has been of considerable concern the last month as he makes his tournament debut. Si Woo Kim (18-1)

Chris Gotterup (18-1)

Wyndham Clark (19-1): The missed cut at The Open put an end to a stretch of golf that was worthy of three fire emojis. Winning twice in a couple months, Clark reminded golf fans that when he golf is good, it is about as good as anyone's on Earth. A trusty new putter served as a catalyst and a tighter golf swing allowed his ball striking to shine through. He has fared well at Detroit Golf Club in the past and profiles similarly to previous winners.

The missed cut at The Open put an end to a stretch of golf that was worthy of three fire emojis. Winning twice in a couple months, Clark reminded golf fans that when he golf is good, it is about as good as anyone's on Earth. A trusty new putter served as a catalyst and a tighter golf swing allowed his ball striking to shine through. He has fared well at Detroit Golf Club in the past and profiles similarly to previous winners. Patrick Cantlay (22-1): Unlike his usual counterparts, Cantlay is in the field out of necessity. Outside the top 30 and trending towards just inside the top 50, the former FedEx Cup champion needs a kick in the right direction. Cantlay is with only three top 10s on the year, but none of those have come since the week before the PGA Championship. This week represents a viable chance for him to get his name back on the first page of the leaderboard.

Unlike his usual counterparts, Cantlay is in the field out of necessity. Outside the top 30 and trending towards just inside the top 50, the former FedEx Cup champion needs a kick in the right direction. Cantlay is with only three top 10s on the year, but none of those have come since the week before the PGA Championship. This week represents a viable chance for him to get his name back on the first page of the leaderboard. Jackson Koivun (23-1): He has already matched the win total of Tommy Fleetwood just three starts into his PGA Tour career. What will he do for the encore? The way he carries himself suggests that it will be business as usual, especially as a new north star materializes in the form of the postseason. The win at the 3M Open catapulted Koivun to the bubble at No. 70 in the season-long race for what would be an impressive entry into the playoffs with a limited number of starts.

He has already matched the win total of Tommy Fleetwood just three starts into his PGA Tour career. What will he do for the encore? The way he carries himself suggests that it will be business as usual, especially as a new north star materializes in the form of the postseason. The win at the 3M Open catapulted Koivun to the bubble at No. 70 in the season-long race for what would be an impressive entry into the playoffs with a limited number of starts. Russell Henley (24-1)

Ben Griffin (28-1)

J.J. Spaun (34-1)

2026 Rocket Classic picks

1 J.J. Spaun Winner (34-1): A winner already this season, Spaun returns to Detroit after taking last year off. Before skipping the tournament, the former U.S. Open champion had played in every iteration and was met with plenty of success in the form of three top-15 finishes and zero missed cuts. The putter has been hit or miss for most of the year, but with a new one in the bag and a glimmer of hope in sight, Spaun should be able to factor in if he rolls the rock effectively. 2 Davis Thompson Contender (78-1): Was one of many to fall just shy in 2024, but he's back again with a sliver of form in his corner. Finishing inside the top 10 at the 3M Open, Thompson snagged his first such result by himself since the Puerto Rico Open in early March. A proven winner on tour, Thompson's iron play is beginning to surge and so is the belief that he can get back into the winner's circle soon. 3 Benjamin James Sleeper (125-1): One week after Koivun claimed his maiden victory, why can't James follow in his footsteps? Already a 36-hole leader on the PGA Tour in his professional debut at the Canadian Open, James has felt the pressures of weekend contention on this stage. Last week put an end to five straight made cuts to start his professional career, but the game looks good and capable enough to win on tour.

Who will win the 2026 Rocket Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 17 golf majors heading into the weekend, including the past five Masters, and find out.