Colorado became the ninth state to move its 2020 football season to 2021 due to COVID-19. As part of a modified four-season plan, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday it would push back football — along with field hockey, gymnastics, boys soccer, unified bowling and girls volleyball — to Season C beginning March 1 and ending with the playoffs by May 1.

The state associated had the plan ready for weeks while waiting for approval from Gov. Jared Polis. On Tuesday, the CHSAA unleashed the plan that organizes seasons into approximate seven-week chunks with regular schedules and playoffs being reduced. ...

