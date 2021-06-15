Despite four losses during the postseason, Rockwall-Heath (Rockwall, Texas) came through in the final two games of the state tournament, defeating Smithson Valley and Keller to win the 6A championship and earn a spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school baseball rankings.



Smithson Valley and Keller both exited the rankings this week while Rockwall-Heath moved in at No. 24. Barbers Hill (Mt. Belvieu, Texas), which won the 5A state finals, moved from No. 24 to No. 17.



The only other addition this week was New Albany (Ohio), which concluded the season with wins over Olentangy Orange, Walsh Jesuit and Elder to win the Division 1 state championship.



Dropped out: Smithson Valley (Spring Branch, Texas), Keller (Texas)



Game of the Week: New Albany 6, Elder 5.

