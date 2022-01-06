The Colorado Rockies already were dealing with injuries to their rotation when Kyle Freeland left Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals because of a left-ankle injury.

Rockies manager Bud Black said after Colorado's 6-5 loss that Freeland's injury likely won't land him on the injured list. Already on the list is Antonio Senzatela, who is dealing with a lower-back strain.

The injuries have given rookie right-hander Ryan Feltner a chance to show his stuff, and he'll get the start on Monday when Colorado returns home to open a three-game series with a matinee against the Miami Marlins.

Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA) will make his third start of the season and the fifth of his career. Miami will counter with right-hander Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.04).

Feltner made a start in late April in Philadelphia, giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks and taking the loss, but things went better in his start Wednesday at Pittsburgh. He allowed two runs over five innings and struck out seven in a game the Rockies lost 10-5.

"I told him after the game that there were some really good things I saw that I didn't see from his start in Philadelphia," Black said after Wednesday's game. "The intent early with the fastball aggressiveness, the breaking ball was really sharp at times, which was good to see. He's still finding his way.

"He's got a good head on his shoulders, and I think he's going to be fine in the long run."

The Rockies are limping home after a tough road trip through Pittsburgh and Washington. They won only two of the seven games and fell deeper into last place in the NL West.

One bright spot is Brendan Rodgers, who extended his hitting streak to 16 games with two singles on Sunday.

Lopez is slated to make his third start against Colorado, and he's looking for continued success. He is 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA and has struck out 15 Rockies in 13 1/3 innings.

Lopez started the season strongly and was named the NL Pitcher of the Month for April, going 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA. However, he is coming off a tough outing Tuesday against host Tampa Bay, where he allowed four runs on nine hits, three of which were home runs.

The Marlins are coming off a 6-3 loss at the Atlanta Braves on Sunday despite two home runs from Jorge Soler. Miami might have Brian Anderson back in the lineup after he missed the last two games with lower back spasms.

"He's a lot better today, walking more up and down," manager Don Mattingly said Sunday. "That spasm seems to have released for the most part."

Anderson is a versatile piece for Mattingly because of his ability to play third base and both corner outfield positions.

The Marlins also saw the return of second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on Sunday. He had not played since May 22 because of left-hamstring tightness.

--Field Level Media