The New York Mets returned home Wednesday night after achieving a feat that was as unusual as it was frustrating.

Awaiting them are the San Francisco Giants, who are coming off one of the most unique series wins of the century.

The Mets will look to snap out of an extended swoon Friday when they host the Giants in the opener of a three-game series.

Right-hander Christian Scott (0-2, 4.32 ERA) is slated to start for the Mets against left-hander Kyle Harrison (4-1, 3.60) in a battle of rookies.

The Mets were off Thursday after blowing a three-run lead Wednesday as the Cleveland Guardians completed a three-game sweep. The Giants overcame a large deficit for a second straight day Thursday to edge the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 in the rubber game of a three-game series.

The Mets took their lead Wednesday via solo homers by Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil and Harrison Bader before falling to 9-20 since April 20.

It marked the second straight game in which the Mets homered three times in a defeat. McNeil, Mark Vientos and Starling Marte each homered in a 7-6 loss Tuesday.

New York is the first team this season to lose two straight games in which it hit three homers.

"We're trying to win every day, but obviously that's not working out," Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. "It's up to us to find other ways to get it done. But right now, we're just getting beat. That's pretty much all there is to it."

The Giants found unique ways this week to stay within striking distance of .500 -- a mark they haven't reached since they were 2-2 on March 31.

San Francisco blew a four-run, ninth-inning lead in a 7-6, 10-inning loss Tuesday before overcoming a five-run, fourth-inning deficit in a 9-5, 10-inning win on Wednesday. The Pirates held a pair of four-run leads Thursday before the Giants scored five times in the eighth.

It was the first time since 1999 that all three games in a series were won by a team that overcame a deficit of at least four runs.

"A complete team win (in) both games," manager Bob Melvin said after the Giants improved to 25-26. "There are just so many things to love and guys to feel really good about across the board. To win these two games, it took everybody."

Scott took the loss in his most recent start May 17, when he allowed four runs over four innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins, 8-0. Harrison earned the win Saturday after giving up three runs over five innings as the Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 14-4.

Scott has never opposed the Giants and Harrison has never faced the Mets.

