The San Francisco Giants put a new spin on a familiar tale Saturday afternoon.

So did the New York Mets.

The surging Giants will look to complete a series sweep Sunday afternoon, when they visit the reeling Mets in the finale of a three-game set.

Right-hander Logan Webb (4-4, 3.03 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Giants against Mets left-hander Sean Manaea (3-1, 3.11).

The Giants recorded their fourth straight comeback win Saturday, when LaMonte Wade Jr. laced the game-tying RBI single in the ninth before San Francisco scored five times in the 10th inning of a 7-2 victory.

The comeback Saturday was fairly routine by the standards of the Giants, who set a franchise record by winning three straight games in which they trailed by at least four runs from Wednesday through Friday, when they won the final two games of a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates before edging the Mets 8-7.

The Giants were no-hit into the sixth inning Saturday by Luis Severino but merely had to overcome a pair of one-run deficits, though the second comeback was mounted against former All-Star closer Edwin Diaz.

Wilmer Flores led off the ninth with a single before pinch runner Ryan McKenna stole second and scored on the single by Wade, who was pinch-hitting for Heliot Ramos.

Brett Wisely led off the 10th with an RBI single. Patrick Bailey walked with the bases loaded before Mike Yastrzemski provided insurance with a two-out, three-run triple.

"Obviously, it's not ideal to go four down, but it's pretty cool to make history coming back from those deficits," said Giants pitcher Jordan Hicks, who allowed one run in five innings. "I think it's good for the long term of the season. We go down early or something like that, you don't want to have that feeling in the dugout that we're out of it. It's nice to know that we have some fight."

The loss was the fifth straight and the 16th in 22 games this month for the Mets. Diaz has an 8.68 ERA in nine appearances in May, a span in which he's blown four of five save chances.

The save opportunity Saturday was the first for Diaz since he was demoted to lower leverage role after giving up four runs in one-third of an inning May 18 in a 10-9, 10-inning loss to the Miami Marlins.

The Mets have also been held to three runs or fewer nine times this month. They were 0-for-13 with runners on base Saturday, when Starling Marte and Brett Baty hit solo homers to account for New York's runs.

"It's not just one specific guy," said Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, who struck out with a runner on second in the seventh and hit into a fielder's choice with two on and one out in the ninth. "Overall, I've got to do a better job. We've all got to do a better job."

Webb didn't factor into the decision Tuesday when he allowed two runs over six innings as the Giants fell to the Pirates 7-6 in 10 innings. He is 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

Manaea earned the win May 19 after giving up two runs over five innings as the Mets beat the Miami Marlins 7-3. He is 3-3 with a 2.78 ERA in 12 starts against the Giants, for whom he played last season.

