2017 MLB standings, playoff picture, schedule: Postseason bracket is now set
The 2017 postseason field is now set after the final two spots were clinched Saturday
With respect to the various postseason races, the final day of the regular season will lack drama.
The final two postseason seeds were clinched Saturday as the Red Sox nailed down the AL East title and the Rockies locked up the second NL wild-card spot. Boston beat the Astros to clinch the division title. The Rockies clinched when the Brewers lost to the Cardinals.
Now that the final two spots have been clinched, the 2017 MLB postseason matchups have been finalized. You can check out the standings here to see where all 30 teams ultimately end up.
Here's how the postseason sets up heading into October:
American League
- Wild Card Game: Twins at Yankees
- ALDS 1: Indians vs. Wild Card Game winner (Indians have home-field advantage)
- ALDS 2: Astros vs. Red Sox (Astros have home-field advantage)
National League
- Wild Card Game: Rockies at Diamondbacks
- NLDS 1: Dodgers vs. Wild Card Game winner (Dodgers have home-field advantage)
- NLDS 2: Nationals vs. Cubs (Nationals have home-field advantage)
The 2017 postseason begins Tuesday with the AL Wild Card Game. The NL Wild Card Game will be played Wednesday. The two ALDS series then begin Thursday and the two NLDS series begin Friday. Here is the full postseason schedule.
