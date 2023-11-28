Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday night the winners of the 2023 Comeback Player of the Year Awards. Free-agent reliever Liam Hendriks, most recently of the Chicago White Sox, earned the American League honors; meanwhile, free-agent outfielder Cody Bellinger was named the National League recipient after a resurgent season with the Chicago Cubs.
The Comeback Player of the Year Awards have been presented annually since 2005 to "one player in each league who has re-emerged on the field during the season." The voting is conducted by the 30 team beat writers for MLB.com. Here are the previous winners of the Award, by league and by year:
|Year
|American League
|National League
2005
Jason Giambi, NYY
Ken Griffey Jr., CIN
2006
Jim Thome, CWS
Nomar Garciaparra, LAD
2007
Carlos Peña, TB
Dmitri Young, WSH
2008
Cliff Lee, CLE
Brad Lidge, PHI
2009
Aaron Hill, TOR
Chris Carpenter, STL
2010
Francisco Liriano, MIN
Tim Hudson, ATL
2011
Jacoby Ellsbury, BOS
Lance Berkman, STL
2012
Fernando Rodney, TB
Buster Posey, SF
2013
Mariano Rivera, NYY
Francisco Liriano, PIT
2014
Chris Young, SEA
Casey McGehee, MIA
2015
Prince Fielder, TEX
Matt Harvey, NYM
2016
Rick Porcello, BOS
Anthony Rendon, WSH
2017
Mike Moustakas, KC
Greg Holland, COL
2018
David Price, BOS
Jonny Venters, ATL
2019
Carlos Carrasco, CLE
Josh Donaldson, ATL
2020
Salvador Perez, KC
Daniel Bard, COL
2021
Trey Mancini, BAL
Buster Posey, SF
2022
Justin Verlander, HOU
Albert Pujols, STL
Hendriks, 34, appeared in only five games this season before succumbing to Tommy John surgery. Nevertheless, those five games represented a step forward, as he had announced in January that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Hendriks missed the onset of the season, debuting on May 29 with a single inning against the Los Angeles Angels.
Bellinger, 28, had experienced tough times since winning the 2019 Most Valuable Player Award. From 2021-22, he batted .193/.256/.355 (66 OPS+) in 239 games. The Dodgers non-tendered him last offseason, resulting in him joining the Cubs on a one-year pact. He enjoyed a resurgent campaign, batting .307/.356/.525 (133 OPS+) with 26 home runs in 130 games.