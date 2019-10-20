Astros vs. Nationals World Series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start times
The 2019 Fall Classic gets underway Tuesday
The powerhouse Houston Astros will face the surprising Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series. This year's Fall Classic kicks off Tuesday night in Houston and could run through a potential Game 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Astros, who won the ALCS in six games over the Yankees, are looking for their second World Series championship in three seasons. Meanwhile, the Nationals are playing in their first World Series in franchise history.
Starting pitching will be a major storyline throughout this matchup. The teams both tout incredible top-of-the-rotation trios that have helped them reach this point. The Astros have the top two AL Cy Young candidates in Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander and added veteran righty Zack Greinke at the trade deadline.
The Nationals have received excellent starting pitching throughout the postseason, led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Washington's No. 4 starter, Anibal Sanchez, also has been sharp in the playoffs and nearly no-hit the Cardinals during the NLCS.
Washington heads into the Fall Classic as the better-rested team. The Nationals swept the Cardinals in the NLCS and haven't played a game since Tuesday. The Astros needed six games to close out the Yankees in the ALCS and won the series on Jose Altuve's pennant-winning walk-off homer Saturday night.
The series will start in Houston as the Astros have home-field advantage due to their 107-55 regular season record. Nationals Park will host its first ever World Series contest with Friday's Game 3. The full World Series schedule can be found below. All games will air on Fox and can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
|DATE
|MATCHUP/RESULT
|TIME (E.T.)
|TV
|VENUE
Oct. 22
Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 23
Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 25
Houston at Washington
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 26
Houston at Washington
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 27
*Houston at Washington
8 p.m.
Fox
Nationals Park
Oct. 29
*Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
Oct. 30
*Washington at Houston
8 p.m.
Fox
Minute Maid Park
* -- if necessary
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Yankees must pursue Cole as free agent
The Yankees need an ace and Gerrit Cole is a free agent
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The World Series starts on Tuesday
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
The Astros will face the Nationals in the 2019 World Seriers
-
Unforced errors hurt Yankees in Game 6
The Yankees wasted several opportunities, but also made too many mistakes against a great Astros...
-
ALCS Game 6: Astros defense steps up
Brantley started a key double play in the seventh inning
-
World Series set: Nationals vs. Astros
The 2019 World Series matchup is set and will begin on Tuesday
-
Astros win pennant on Altuve's walk-off
The Astros are heading to the World Series to face the Nationals
-
Yankees beat Astros, force ALCS Game 6
The ALCS is heading back to Houston