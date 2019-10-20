Astros vs. Nationals World Series schedule, results: MLB playoffs live stream, TV channel, start times

The powerhouse Houston Astros will face the surprising Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series. This year's Fall Classic kicks off Tuesday night in Houston and could run through a potential Game 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The Astros, who won the ALCS in six games over the Yankees, are looking for their second World Series championship in three seasons. Meanwhile, the Nationals are playing in their first World Series in franchise history.

Starting pitching will be a major storyline throughout this matchup. The teams both tout incredible top-of-the-rotation trios that have helped them reach this point. The Astros have the top two AL Cy Young candidates in Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander and added veteran righty Zack Greinke at the trade deadline.

The Nationals have received excellent starting pitching throughout the postseason, led by Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin. Washington's No. 4 starter, Anibal Sanchez, also has been sharp in the playoffs and nearly no-hit the Cardinals during the NLCS.

Washington heads into the Fall Classic as the better-rested team. The Nationals swept the Cardinals in the NLCS and haven't played a game since Tuesday. The Astros needed six games to close out the Yankees in the ALCS and won the series on Jose Altuve's pennant-winning walk-off homer Saturday night.

The series will start in Houston as the Astros have home-field advantage due to their 107-55 regular season record. Nationals Park will host its first ever World Series contest with Friday's Game 3. The full World Series schedule can be found below. All games will air on Fox.

DATE MATCHUP/RESULT TIME (E.T.) TV VENUE Oct. 22 Washington at Houston 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 23 Washington at Houston 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 25 Houston at Washington 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 26 Houston at Washington 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 27 *Houston at Washington 8 p.m. Fox Nationals Park Oct. 29 *Washington at Houston 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park Oct. 30 *Washington at Houston 8 p.m. Fox Minute Maid Park

* -- if necessary