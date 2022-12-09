Throughout the offseason, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed Jacob deGrom's landing spot. This week we'll do the same with Carlos Correa.

Where will Carlos Correa sign and for how much?

R.J. Anderson: I'll say the Giants. They have a need for an impact bat and he's the best one left standing (and a heck of a consolation prize after losing out on Aaron Judge). Let's say 10 years, $345 million to clear Lindor.

Dayn Perry: I'll go with the upset and predict he remains with the incumbent Twins, who have actually shown a willingness to invest in the product in recent years. Total value of $330 million on the deal.

Matt Snyder: I think it would be an upset at this point, but I'll go with the Cubs. Jed Hoyer has preached "smart spending" on any possible long or even slightly long contracts, but seeing all these deals here recently should be a wakeup call for him that if he wants the Cubs to be the type of player they should be -- given their monstrous resources -- he's going to have to suck it up every once in a while and splurge, lest the Cubs become the Midwest version of the Red Sox with the whole "we tried" mantra after losing out to major free agents. They currently have a roster full of complementary-type players and Correa is a centerpiece superstar that pushes them up into contention. At his age, the long-term deal is much less worrisome than what it would've taken for Xander Bogaerts, for example.

Mike Axisa: The Padres! I mean, probably not, but who knows with GM A.J. Preller? In all seriousness, I'll break the three-way tie with my teammates and say the Giants. They have a lot -- A LOT -- of money burning a hole in their pocket after losing Judge and leaving this offseason without a star bat would be a disappointment. I think San Francisco's ownership is willing to go to a place financially that Minnesota's will not, then the Giants will simply outbid the Cubs. It's the Giants for me, narrowly edging out the Cubs. As for the contract, I'll go with 12 years at $32 million per year ($384 million total).