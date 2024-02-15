Throughout the offseason, the CBS Sports MLB experts will bring you a weekly Batting Around roundtable breaking down pretty much anything. The latest news, a historical question, thoughts about the future of baseball, all sorts of stuff. Last week we discussed Matt Chapman's future. This week we're going to debate the best team in the so-called Junior Circuit.

Who's the best team in the American League?

R.J. Anderson: It's a tough question with three or four defensible answers. At this point, though, I'll go with the Astros. I have fewer questions about them than I do with the Rangers (rotation/health) or the Yankees (rotation). Additionally, and I believe this is the final year this will be true, I'm inclined to say I would take the Astros roster over the Orioles if we're just talking about the 2024 campaign.

Dayn Perry: I probably would've leaned Astros before the Orioles swung a trade for ace Corbin Burnes. Now I'm inclined to say Baltimore. The Burnes addition is precisely what they needed given the suspect nature of the rotation. Pair that targeted strike with what figures to be one of the strongest offenses in baseball -- with even more help on the way from within the farm system -- and I'm saying the Orioles once again top the loop.

Matt Snyder: I had the Astros at three and Orioles at four in power rankings, so it shows how neck-and-neck I have those two teams right now. It's probably toss up territory. The Astros had a question with how thin the bullpen looked, but signing Josh Hader helps alleviate some of those concerns. I don't think Hunter Brown or Cristian Javier can possibly be worse this year in the rotation, so it'll look like one of the league's best. The offense remains incredibly scary, too. As noted, though, I think the Orioles are right there.

And if you wanted me to pick someone from the outside of these two that could challenge -- and everything would have to break right -- I'd say the Yankees.

Mike Axisa: I lean Orioles over Astros because I think their roster has more upside given all their high-end young players. Justin Verlander's shoulder is already barking and the middle of the bullpen seems iffy. The Corbin Burnes trade pushed Baltimore over the Astros for me, though I still think they're close overall. The Rangers are the defending champs and deserve a mention here, though their current rotation is sketchy. They strike me as a team that could look much more dangerous come postseason time than they look right now. Give me the Orioles over the Astros slightly, with the Rangers, Rays, and Yankees in the next tier.