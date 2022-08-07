In 2020 and 2021, Atlanta Braves righty Ian Anderson became one of the select few players in history to receive Rookie of the Year votes in two separate seasons. Now he's a minor leaguer. The Braves optioned Anderson to Triple-A Gwinnett amid a flurry of roster moves Sunday, the team announced.

The 24-year-old Anderson allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in Friday's win over the New York Mets, though he has struggled pretty much all season. Anderson owns a 5.11 ERA with an MLB-leading 53 walks in 21 starts and 105 2/3 innings in 2022. Anderson pitched to a 3.25 ERA in 160 2/3 innings from 2020-21. The Triple-A assignment will be a chance to reset.

In the meantime the Braves will stick with trade deadline addition Jake Odorizzi as their No. 5 starter behind Max Fried, Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton, and Kyle Wright. Strider, a rookie, has thrown 87 innings this year, just south of his career high (94 in 2021). The Braves will need to monitor his workload down the stretch and Anderson could be needed at some point to soak up innings.

The Braves have lost three of four to the Mets so far this weekend to fall to 5 1/2 games back in the NL East. No division race is over on Aug. 7, though Atlanta's chances of winning a fifth straight division title have taken a significant hit this weekend.