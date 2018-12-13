Brewers add to dominant bullpen by acquiring ground ball machine Alex Claudio in trade with Rangers

The reigning NL Central champion Milwaukee Brewers have added another piece to their already dominant bullpen.

Thursday afternoon the Brewers announced they have acquired ground ball specialist Alex Claudio from the Rangers in exchange for a competitive balance draft pick.

Left-handed reliever Alex Claudio has been acquired from Texas in exchange for Competitive Balance Round A pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft. #WinterMeetings pic.twitter.com/ukUnmXZ2og — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) December 13, 2018

Claudio, 26, is a funky low-velocity left-hander -- he operates with a mid-80 fastball and a dead fish low-70s changeup -- who generates a ton of ground balls. Here is the ground ball leaderboard among pitchers with at least 200 innings pitched from 2016-18:

In 202 2/3 innings over the last three years Claudio managed a 3.24 ERA with a 5.8 K/9, so ground balls are his thing, not strikeouts. He has also been far more effective against lefties (.194/.220/.278) than righties (.313/.357/.440) in his big league career to date, so, for all intents and purposes, Claudio is a left-on-left ground ball specialist.

Ground ball specialist Alex Claudio is the new member of the Brewers' bullpen. USATSI

The Brewers already have a stacked bullpen, one they rode to the NLCS this past season. This is what their relief unit currently looks like with Claudio in the mix:

Claudio is under team control through 2021 as an arbitration-eligible player, so this was not a short-term pickup. The Brewers added a player with long-term control to their bullpen.

As for the Rangers, that competitive balance pick currently slots in as the 40th overall selection. That will change slightly as picks are gained and lost through free agent compensation this winter.