The Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night clinched a fourth consecutive trip to the postseason, which is a franchise record.

The Brewers held up their end by defeating the Cubs at home by a score of 6-4 (box score). That along with losses by the Reds and Padres means the Brewers join the Giants and Dodgers, who previously clinched, in the 2021 MLB postseason field.

The clinch means the Brewers are ensured of at least a wild card spot in the playoffs, but they're almost certainly going to win the NL Central title for the second time in the last four seasons. At present, they lead the Cardinals by 12 1/2 games with 14 games remaining on their schedule. While the Brewers are probably in line for the No. 3 seed in the NL bracket, they're still alive in the race for top overall seed. If the season ended now, then the Brewers would face the NL East-leading Braves in the NLDS.

At 91-57, Craig Counsell's club needs to win just six of those final 14 games to set the franchise record for wins in a season. If they're able to go 9-5 the rest of the way, then the Brewers will notch the first 100-win season in franchise history. Overall, this marks the Brewers eighth playoff appearance, half of which have occurred under Counsell.

The greater goal, of course, is for the Brewers to win the World Series for the first time ever. Armed with a powerhouse front of the rotation that features Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta and a lockdown late-inning corps headlined by closer Josh Hader. Key for the offense will be getting shortstop Willy Adames back from a quad injury and at 100 percent health prior to the start of the playoffs.

Whatever the ultimate outcome, the Brewers' fourth straight trip to the postseason is a reminder that they've become one of the model organizations in MLB under Counsell and president of baseball operations David Stearns.