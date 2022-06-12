Surely when the Milwaukee Brewers prevailed on Andrew McCutchen's walk-off single on June 2, they didn't realize it would take over a week to return to the "W" column. That win moved them to 33-20 on the season and gave them a three-game lead in the NL Central. The Brewers won Sunday over the Nationals, 4-1, but in between they lost eight straight games and relinquished their grip on first place.

Give credit to starting pitcher Jason Alexander and relievers Hoby Milner, Brad Boxberger, Devin Williams and Josh Hader for locking down the Nats' offense on Sunday. Offensively, the heavy lifting was mostly done by one man. Willy Adames, who recently returned from a stint on the injured list, doubled and homered to drive home three of the Brewers' four runs. Here's the home run, which gave the pitching staff breathing room.

This was not the worst losing streak we've ever seen from the Brewers, though they were in danger of getting in that ballpark. The franchise record losing streak is 14 games, which happened May 11 through May 25 in 1994.

There have been 13 losing streaks in Brewers history of at least nine games, so consider this one tied for the 14th worst. The most recent skid of such proportions was a nine-gamer from Aug. 26 through Sept. 4 of 2014. One might recall the Brewers were in first place nearly the entire 2014 season (they were in first 159 days) until the losing streak buried them. Here in 2022, there is plenty of time to leave the losing streak in the rearview mirror, but they are now in second place after having a lead in the division by as many as 4 1/2 games.