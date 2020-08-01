Watch Now: Cardinals-Brewers Game Postponed Due To Covid-19 Concerns ( 5:16 )

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain informed the team on Saturday that he is opting out of the rest of the 2020 season, the club announced.

Cain, 34, had appeared in five games for the Brewers, hitting .333/.429/.389 this season. Unless he's deemed a high-risk individual, he will not receive pay or service-time credit for the rest of the season. Cain is under contract for the ensuing two seasons at a total of $35 million.

His decision comes after Milwaukee's games against the Cardinals on Friday and Saturday were postponed due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests among St. Louis players and staff members.

