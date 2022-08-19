The surging Chicago Cubs will look to continue their hot play as they host the divisional-rival Milwaukee Brewers on Friday afternoon. Chicago has won three in a row, and six of its last eight, but still only has a 0.1 percent chance of making the 2022 MLB Playoffs. Meanwhile, Milwaukee has split its last 10 games but managed to win two games versus the MLB-leading Dodgers in a recent four-game set.

The game is slated to begin at 2:20 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field in Chicago. The Brewers are a -140 favorite on the money line in the latest Cubs vs. Brewers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Brewers vs. Cubs picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, and it is a 300-260 on top-rated MLB money-line picks since the start of the 2021 season. This is the same model that pegged the 2021 Atlanta Braves at 10-1 as one of three best bets to win it all last season. Anybody who has followed it has seen profitable returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cubs vs. Brewers and revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are several MLB odds and trends for Brewers vs. Cubs:

Cubs vs. Brewers money line: Chicago +118, Milwaukee -140

Cubs vs. Brewers over-under: 10 runs

Cubs vs. Brewers run line: Cubs +1.5 (-135)

MIL: The Brewers are 6-9 (.400 W-L%) in August, which is their worst record of any month

CHC: The Cubs have scored more than four runs in just two of their last 16 home games

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee will trot Aaron Ashby out to the mound and he's coming off a strong performance against the Cardinals, despite not getting a decision. He allowed just two earned runs over six innings on Sunday, while striking out five. Ashby was also dazzling in his last start versus the Cubs in late May. He struck out a career-high of 12 batters while allowing one run across six innings.

At the plate, former MVP Andrew McCutchen has swung a hot bat as of late and cracked two home runs in Thursday's win over the Dodgers. Hunter Renfroe also homered in that game en route to a three-hit day. Renfroe has 21 homers on the season and is one of three Brewers with at least 20 dingers on the season.

Why you should back the Cubs

Keegan Thompson will tote the rubber for the Cubs and he's been one of the lone bright spots for Chicago this season. He sports a 9-5 record with a 3.67 ERA after beginning the year out of the bullpen. A relief role constitutes Thompson's only previous appearance versus Milwaukee this year as he threw 2.2 scoreless innings against the Brewers in early April.

Despite going hitless in his last two games, Nico Hoerner has been blistering the ball at the plate. He's hitting .356 over the last 14 days and has pulled his average up to .300 on the season. His high average is being complemented by the power of Ian Happ who has nine extra-base hits over his last 16 total knocks.

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, projecting 9.3 combined runs.



