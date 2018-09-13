David Wright gives an emotional press conference indicating plans to retire and Mets fans on Twitter are devastated
It's something most people expected, but it doesn't make it any easier to see a captain go
Captains leaving their teams is always a tough sight, but the way that David Wright is apparently leaving the New York Mets is nothing short of devastating. Wright, who has been with the Mets since 2004 and has dealt with over two years of injuries and rehab, said on Thursday that he will play with the Mets for their final homestand this season. He also heavily hinted that he would be retiring at the end of the year.
Wright, who was named team captain in 2013, has been with the Mets through thick and thin -- for better or for worse. He was there when the Mets lost the World Series in 2015, and he was there when the Mets finished fourth in the NL East in four consecutive years from 2009 to 2012 -- not to mention the Mets' brutal collapses in 2007 and 2008.
With that in mind, Wright will forever be remembered as a key player in Mets history, and seeing him give his conference Thursday was rough.
Mets players were watching as Wright addressed the media. The room didn't look any more at ease than you'd expect.
Fans didn't take it well, but most of the comments were in appreciation what No. 5 has done for them over the course of his career.
One thing is for certain: Sep. 29 and Sep. 30 just became must-buy tickets if you're a Mets fan. They'll close out the 2018 season against the Marlins, and more importantly, it appears that Wright will close out his career at 35 years old after 15 seasons.
