The Dodgers defeated the Padres on Sunday by a 4-0 final (box score), completing a three-game weekend sweep and extending Los Angeles' divisional lead over San Diego to seven games. The Dodgers, who now also have the best record in the National League, outscored the Padres by a combined 12-4 margin in these three games.

The Dodgers can credit their pitching staff for delivering their third team shutout of the season. Starter Tony Gonsolin threw five innings of two-hit ball, walking one batter and striking out six to lower his seasonal ERA to 1.42. A parade of relievers then took their turns mowing down the Padres lineup: Yency Almonte, Victor Gonzalez, Brusdar Graterol, and Justin Bruihl combined to throw four innings, surrendering one hit and two walks and punching out four batters of their own. Meanwhile, on offense, both Mookie Betts and Miguel Vargas drove in a pair of runs.

Here are four other things to know about the Dodgers' latest series win over the Padres.

1. Dodgers have dominated season series

With Sunday's win, the Dodgers have now taken five of the first six games they've played against the Padres this season -- and they've done so by a combined margin of victory of 21-12. Perhaps this is Los Angeles' way of enacting revenge after the Padres eliminated the Dodgers last postseason in the NL Division Series.

Anyway, keep in mind that Major League Baseball balanced the schedule this season, meaning that every team will play every other team throughout the course of the year. Part of that alteration means that teams play fewer games against their in-division foes. Instead of 19 meetings, the Dodgers and Padres will compete on 13 occasions. That leaves the Padres with seven games to go against their biggest foes.

Barring the rivalry swinging in dominant fashion the other way in those remaining contests, the Dodgers seem assured of winning the season series.

2. Padres' bats have struggled

If you want an idea of why the Padres have had their hands full with the Dodgers this year, just consider the performance of San Diego's hitters. Including Sunday's game, the Padres have batted .194/.265/.311 against the Dodgers with a 25% strikeout rate. (For perspective, they've hit .225/.311/.386 with a 24% strikeout rate overall.)

Take a look at the stats for every Padres hitter with at least 20 plate appearances against the Dodgers have performed to date:

It almost makes no different how well (or not well) a team is pitching if that's the best their lineup can muster.

3. Dodgers on a roll

Maybe San Diego can take solace in this: the Dodgers are beating everyone right now. Los Angeles is up to 10-2 in May with a plus-39 run differential. In addition to winning both series they've played against the Padres, the Dodgers have taken series from the Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers. Those teams each won at least 86 games last season, and the Phillies and Padres met in the NL Championship Series.

We noted in the introduction that the Dodgers now have the best record in the NL. To think, this team started the season with a 10-11 mark. They've since gone 16-4.

4. Next meeting in August

We can all but promise you that the next time the Dodgers and Padres meet, both teams will look different. That's because the Dodgers and Padres won't square off again until they begin a four-game series in San Diego on Friday, August 4. MLB's trade deadline will have passed a few days earlier. Each of these teams is likely to be wheeling and dealing leading up to that point, so who knows what additional stars (if any) will be folded into this rivalry over the interim period.