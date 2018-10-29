Free agency rumors: Phillies listed as favorites to land Bryce Harper and Manny Machado
Will the two biggest MLB free agent bats both land on the same team in 2019?
The 2018 World Series ended on Sunday night, with the Boston Red Sox knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Baseball never sleeps, however, and free agency is just a few days away from officially beginning. As such, oddsmakers were quick to put out their figures on which teams are the likeliest to sign the winter's top free agents, like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Their answer, apparently, is the same team: the Philadelphia Phillies.
Take a look at Bovada's odds:
Everyone's mileage may vary on these kinds of things. But even as a thought experiment, the Phillies do seem primed to go hog wild after their disappointing finish to the season. Signing Harper and Machado would give them two middle-of-the-order sticks who happen to be younger than the standard free agent. Those deals would enable them to trade Maikel Franco and an outfielder for help elsewhere. Will it happen? Hey, who knows. It is fun to think about though.
Harper's agent, Scot Boras (who is also Machado's agent), did say last week that a deal for the star outfielder has a deal in place already and knows who he'll be suiting up for in 2019. Though it's unclear how serious Boras was when he made the comment.
Fellow high-profile free agents Clayton Kershaw and Craig Kimbrel, meanwhile, are expected to return to their current teams: The Dodgers and Red Sox. Here are the Bovada odds on the two pitchers:
Tune in tomorrow when we break down the favorites to land Dixon Machado.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dodgers face key offseason
Kershaw, Machado, Grandal, and Ryu could all leave this winter
-
Red Sox parade details announced
Red Sox fans can celebrate a World Series title and Halloween on the same day
-
Sox account trolls fans with old tweets
The Sox won the World Series and immediately began pulling receipts
-
Cora wins title in first year with BoSox
To state the obvious, Cora came through in a big way in his first season as a big-league m...
-
Key dates for 2018-19 MLB offseason
Here are all the important dates you need to know for the 2018-19 MLB offseason
-
Where do the Sox stand among best ever?
After 108 wins and a dominant postseason, it's hard to not put this team against the best