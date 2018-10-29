Free agency rumors: Phillies listed as favorites to land Bryce Harper and Manny Machado

The 2018 World Series ended on Sunday night, with the Boston Red Sox knocking off the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Baseball never sleeps, however, and free agency is just a few days away from officially beginning. As such, oddsmakers were quick to put out their figures on which teams are the likeliest to sign the winter's top free agents, like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado. Their answer, apparently, is the same team: the Philadelphia Phillies.

Take a look at Bovada's odds:

Updated odds for what team Bryce Harper will be on for the first game of the 2019 regular season (@BovadaOfficial):



Phillies EVEN

Cubs +300

Nationals +400

Giants +750

Yankees +800

Dodgers +850

Red Sox +1500

Angels +1500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 29, 2018

Opening odds for which team Manny Machado will be on for the first game of the 2019 regular season (@BovadaOfficial):



Phillies +150

Dodgers +225

Yankees +300

Marlins +800

Angels +900

Braves +1400

Nationals +1400 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 29, 2018

Everyone's mileage may vary on these kinds of things. But even as a thought experiment, the Phillies do seem primed to go hog wild after their disappointing finish to the season. Signing Harper and Machado would give them two middle-of-the-order sticks who happen to be younger than the standard free agent. Those deals would enable them to trade Maikel Franco and an outfielder for help elsewhere. Will it happen? Hey, who knows. It is fun to think about though.

Harper's agent, Scot Boras (who is also Machado's agent), did say last week that a deal for the star outfielder has a deal in place already and knows who he'll be suiting up for in 2019. Though it's unclear how serious Boras was when he made the comment.

Fellow high-profile free agents Clayton Kershaw and Craig Kimbrel, meanwhile, are expected to return to their current teams: The Dodgers and Red Sox. Here are the Bovada odds on the two pitchers:

Opening odds for which team Clayton Kershaw will be on for the first game of the 2019 regular season (@BovadaOfficial):



Dodgers -150

Rangers +375

Astros +375

Cubs +800

Giants +800

Yankees +850

Reds +1600 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 29, 2018

Opening odds for which team Craig Kimbrel will be on for the first game of the 2019 regular season (@BovadaOfficial):



Red Sox EVEN

Braves +225

Cubs +500

Dodgers +500

Phillies +500 — OddsShark (@OddsShark) October 29, 2018

Tune in tomorrow when we break down the favorites to land Dixon Machado.