A game-used bat from Baseball Hall of Famer Ty Cobb's rookie season sold for $1,074,544 on Grey Flannel Auctions on Sunday. The website describes it as the "earliest known and best in existence" bat that belonged to Cobb -- also famously known as "The Georgia Peach."

"The bat shows evidence of outstanding use with a slight crack on the upper handle. Ball marks can be seen on the right and back barrel," the item description reads. "Cleat marks can be seen on all sides of the upper barrel. Areas on the left, right and back barrel have been lightly planed to receive factory side writing and additional factory notations. There appears to be remnants of a tape application on the lower handle."

The bat received a PSA/DNA grade of a perfect 10. It was a big check, but not unusual for Cobb memorabilia. Last year, a game-used bat sold for $1.1 million in a private sale.

Cobb died in 1961 at the age of 74, but his legacy lives on. He is so popular that collectors are even interested in some unusual items. In September, his dentures sold for $18,840 at SCP Auctions.

Cobb started his rookie season with the Detroit Tigers in 1905 at 18 years old. He stayed with the Tigers for 22 seasons, the last six as the team's player-manager. He wrapped up his professional career by playing his last two season with the Philadelphia A's, who are now the Oakland Athletics. Cobb set about dozens of records during his long MLB career, including highest career batting average (.366), most batting titles (12) and most times stealing home (54) -- three records that still stand today.

Cobb was inducted to the first-ever Hall of Fame class in 1936. That class also included Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Honus Wagner and Babe Ruth.