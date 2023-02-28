Dodgers shortstop Gavin Lux suffered a torn ACL and LCL in his right knee Monday afternoon in Arizona, manager Dave Roberts announced Tuesday (per MLB.com). Lux was running from second to third and needed to alter his path to avoid a throw and then stumbled. The injury will sideline him most of the 2023 season.

Here's the footage (warning for the squeamish):

"Right now we're in the 'hope' phase," Roberts said on the post-game show (via Mike DiGiovanna). "It's a tough one. I'm just hoping for the best."

The 25-year-old Lux was set to take over as the everyday shortstop for the Dodgers this spring. It had been Corey Seager's position for a while before he departed via free agency after the 2021 season, at which point Trea Turner slid back to his natural spot. Turner also signed elsewhere this past offseason, so the coast is clear for Lux, assuming this injury doesn't wipe out his entire season.

Lux, a first-round pick out of high school by the Dodgers in 2016, spent most of his time in the minors at shortstop and was at one time considered a top-five prospect in all of baseball. He got 93 starts at second base last season while also playing some left field and a bit of shortstop. In 471 plate appearances, he hit .276/.346/.399 (105 OPS+) with 20 doubles, seven triples, six home runs, 42 RBI, 66 runs, seven stolen bases and 2.5 WAR.

The Dodgers are likely turn to Miguel Rojas at short and it's possible Chris Taylor might see a little time there, though he spent only one inning all season last year at shortstop. There's also the chance they could acquire someone from outside the organization.