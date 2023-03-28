The Cleveland Guardians and second baseman Andrés Giménez have agreed to a long-term extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The team is also nearing an extension with reliever Trevor Stephan, based on reporting from Tom Withers of the Associated Press.

Giménez, 24, enjoyed a breakout season last year. In 146 games, he batted .297/.371/.466 (141 OPS+) with 17 home runs and 7.4 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball Reference's estimates. He was previously slated to be under team control through the 2026 season, though he would have qualified for salary arbitration (and thus enjoyed a raise) this winter.

Stephan, 27, has solidified himself as an above-average reliever the past two seasons. In 109 career appearances, he's compiled a 115 ERA+ and a 3.20 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He even recorded three saves last season, although he's certain to remain in a setup role out of deference to closer Emmanuel Clase. Stephan relies on a three-pitch mix that includes a mid-90s fastball and two swing-and-miss secondaries in his slider and splitter.

The Guardians originally obtained Giménez as part of the trade that sent Francisco Lindor to the New York Mets, and Stephan as a Rule 5 pick from the New York Yankees. Cleveland has also been in extension talks with several other players, including outfielder Steven Kwan, shortstop and impending free agent Amed Rosario, and right-handed starter Triston McKenzie. (McKenzie, for his part, is expected to miss the start of the season with a back strain.) It's unclear if the Guardians will be able to finalize deals with any of those other players ahead of Opening Day.

The Guardians, who are expected to once again compete for the American League Central crown, will open their season on March 30 against the Seattle Mariners.