Home of Dodgers' Yasiel Puig reportedly burglarized for fourth time in two years

On Tuesday night, the Dodgers scored a huge walk-off win over the Rockies (LAD 3, COL 2) to increase their NL West lead to 1 1/2 games. The two clubs close out their season series Wednesday night. The Dodgers have 10 regular season games remaining.

According to Scott Gleeson and A.J. Perez of USA Today, Yasiel Puig's home in Los Angeles was burglarized while he was at the ballpark Tuesday night. It's the fourth time his home has been burglarized in the past two years, and the second time in the last month.

Here are some more details from Gleeson and Perez:

(LAPD public information officer Jeff) Lee said three African-American suspects in their 20s fled the scene in a black Toyota four-door vehicle with downtown L.A. license plates. Lee said it is unknown what property was stolen or the value of it. An alarm sensor triggered the police dispatch. ... Lee said that the LAPD had closed Tuesday's investigation with no suspects, and said the department wouldn't comment on whether all four of the burglaries — or some of them — were related.

Puig's home was first burglarized in March 2017, when he was in Arizona for spring training. Approximately $170,000 in jewelry was stolen at the time. Puig moved into a new home 18 months ago and it has since been burglarized three more times.

All four break-ins occurred while Puig was playing games with the Dodgers -- including Game 7 of the 2017 World Series -- or scheduled for other MLB activities.