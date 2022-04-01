New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will miss his Opening Day start after an MRI revealed he has a stress reaction in his right scapula, according to the club. While there is no timetable on deGrom's return, he's expected to be shut down from throwing for four weeks before being reassessed. Factoring in that he would require time to stretch back out, an optimistic estimate would likely have him returning sometime around the beginning of June.

deGrom last pitched on March 27, when he struck out five and cruised through three innings, and looked very much like himself. He reported the tightness in the back of his shoulder after long-tossing Thursday afternoon. It's not uncommon for pitchers to come down with a "dead arm" a few weeks into camp, though the short spring leaves no wiggle room this year.

Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48 ERA 1.08 WHIP .55 IP 92 BB 11 K 146 View Profile

Last season, a series of injuries, including back and forearm issues, limited deGrom to only 15 starts. He did not pitch after July 7. When he reported to camp, deGrom said his elbow ligament is "perfectly fine," and that he had no other problems physically. Other than a short bout with rotator cuff tendinitis in 2014, deGrom has never had shoulder problems in his career.

The Mets are scheduled to open the season next Thursday in Washington. With deGrom missing Opening Day, the rest of the rotation will presumably move up a day and Max Scherzer would start the season opener. How much the Mets will get from deGrom and Scherzer is a big question this year. deGrom was hurt last year and Scherzer will pitch this season at age 37.

Here is New York's current rotation depth chart. There are some age and injury concerns here:

RHP Jacob deGrom (stress fracture in scapula) RHP Max Scherzer (37 years old) RHP Chris Bassitt RHP Taijuan Walker (6.79 ERA in the second half last year) RHP Carlos Carrasco (6.04 ERA in 12 starts around injuries) RHP Tylor Megill LHP David Peterson

Getting, say, 40 starts from deGrom and Scherzer rather than 60 starts from deGrom and Scherzer could very well be the difference in the NL East race this year. It might be enough to be the difference in the postseason race all together. Bottom line, deGrom is a difference-making pitcher, and the loss of him for any stretch of time is devastating.

Around the injuries deGrom, 34 in June, was fantastic in 2021. He pitched to a 1.08 ERA and struck out 146 in 92 innings, and held opposing batters to a .129/.160/.242 line. The two-time Cy Young winner has said he plans to opt out of the final year and $30.5 million remaining on his contract after the season.