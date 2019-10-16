Joe Maddon, Angels agree to three-year deal to become new manager
Maddon previously spent a three decades with the organization, as player and coach
The Los Angeles Angels and former Cubs manager Joe Maddon have agreed to terms on a three-year deal to become the team's next manager, CBS Sports HQ's Jim Bowden reports. The agreement is expected to be a three-year deal, in the $12-15 million range, ESPN's Jesse Rogers adds. An announcement is expected to be made later on Wednesday.
The Angels finished 72-90 and fired Brad Ausmus after just one season. Immediately after the announcement of Ausmus' dismal, Maddon was deemed the favorite for the available managerial position. The Angels reportedly had interest in Maddon, even before he and the Cubs parted ways at season's end. Angels general manager Billy Eppler has said the Angels intend to interview a number of candidates, but it seems as if Maddon emerged as the top choice for the gig.
Maddon, 65, spent 30 years in the Angels' organization as a catcher, scout, coach and manager in the minor-league system before working on the big-league coaching staff from 1994-2005. The final six years in L.A. were spent as former Angel manager Mike Scioscia's bench coach from 2000-2005.
Maddon would be inheriting a team with top talents like Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani, but the Angels haven't made the playoffs since 2014 and are coming off a season in which they lost 90 games for the first time in 20 years.
In his five seasons with Chicago, Maddon's teams won at least 90 games four times, and notched at least four postseason victories in three of them. That includes, obviously, the 2016 World Series championship team. Maddon, 65, also managed the low-budget Tampa Bay Rays from 2006-2014, which included the franchise's only World Series appearance in 2008.
There are now eight teams that have managerial openings: Giants, Padres, Pirates, Royals, Mets, Phillies, Cubs and Angels. Stay up-to-date with all the latest MLB manager firings, hirings and rumors with our managerial tracker.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB manager carousel, tracker
Here are the latest rumors, firings and hires around the world of baseball
-
Astros vs. Yankees odds, Gm 4 ALCS picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Astros vs. Yankees game 10,000 times.
-
MLB DFS picks, strategy for ALCS Game 4
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Parra a surprising key for Nationals
It's hard not to notice the D.C. fans clapping to 'Baby Shark' whenever Parra is up to bat
-
Nats off to World Series: Things to know
Prior to this October, the Nationals had never won a playoff series, let alone a pennant
-
Dave Martinez: From hot seat to WS
The Nationals manager was close to being fired; instead he's reached the pinnacle of his sport