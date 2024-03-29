Bryce Harper arrived in style when he showed up for Friday's home opener against the Atlanta Braves. When Harper showed up at Citizens Bank Park on Friday afternoon, he was sporting a jacket that featured logos and jerseys of all four of Philadelphia's professional sports teams.

The jacket featured Harper's last name and No. 3 in Phillies red pinstripes, which the jersey that the team traditionally wears at home

The sleeves were partially powder blue in reference to the Phillies' powder blue throwback uniforms that the team wore in 1980s and currently as an alternative throwback.

There were also nods to the Philadelphia 76ers' current and red throwback jerseys that were worn by Allen Iverson when he first entered the NBA. References to the Flyers and Eagles were also spotted.

This certainly isn't the first time that Harper had some Philadelphia-themed apparel when he arrived at the ballpark. Back in 2020, Harper donned a Phillie Phanatic suit. In addition, Harper wore a t-shirt with the Phillie Phanatic and the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, to Opening Day in 2019.

Harper has embodied Philadelphia's hard-working spirit since he signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies back in 2019. It's hard to imagine a bigger fan favorite when it comes to the Phillies in recent years.