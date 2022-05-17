DJ Steve Aoki was at Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch prior to Monday's game between the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox and let's just say it didn't go well.

Aoki had a relatively normal windup on the mound, but when the pitch left his hand it sailed way over the catcher and then cleared the safety netting behind home plate.

Take a look:

Considering that Aoki's toss wasn't anywhere close to home plate, it'll go down in history as one of the more infamous first pitches that a celebrity has tossed. Luckily, no fans were hurt when Aoki's throw sailed into the stands.

It's worth noting that Aoki is no stranger to throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a Major League Baseball ball. Back in 2015, Aoki threw out the first pitch at a Los Angeles Dodgers game and skipped the ball in front of the plate. The 44-year-old EDM DJ may have wanted to make sure the ball went far enough and just put too much behind it this time.

As far as where Aoki's bad pitch goes down in history, it probably doesn't top 50 Cent's.