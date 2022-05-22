The Oakland Athletics are toiling in last place in the American League West, and will play the rubber match of their series against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. Although the A's have been off to a slow start through the first quarter of the season, designated hitter Jed Lowrie has done his part to keep them competitive over the last seven games. During that stretch, he has nine hits, four runs, three RBI and a home run, but should you include him in your MLB DFS lineups on Sunday?

The Angels are set to start pitcher Patrick Sandoval on Sunday, and Lowrie is 4-for-8 with two walks in his career against the left-hander. Another name for Oakland in the MLB DFS player pool to consider could be outfielder Luis Barrera, who has five hits over his last three appearances. Before you make your MLB DFS picks for Sunday, be sure to check out the MLB DFS advice, strategy and projections from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

McClure is a daily Fantasy pro who has won almost $2 million in his career. And when it comes to daily Fantasy baseball, McClure is at his best. Recognized in the book "Fantasy Football (and Baseball) for Smart People: How to Turn Your Hobby into a Fortune" as a top MLB DFS player, McClure's proprietary projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, taking factors such as matchups and recent results into account. This allows him to find the best values on every site.

On Saturday, he highlighted Brewers shortstop Luis Urias in his MLB DFS player pool on both FanDuel and DraftKings. The result: Urias finished as the top Fantasy shortstop on FanDuel in the day's main slate of games after he went 2-for-5 with a home run and returned 19 points on DraftKings and 24.9 points on FanDuel. Anybody that included him in their lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

One of McClure's top MLB DFS picks for Sunday is Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge ($6,200 on DraftKings and $4,300 on FanDuel). Last Tuesday, Judge had one of his top performances of the season, recording two home runs, a double and three RBI in a win against Baltimore. His offensive output has been dialed back over the three games since, but in his last two starts, he finished with two hits, two runs and three walks at the plate.

On Sunday, the Yankees continue their series at home against the Chicago White Sox and right-handed starting pitcher Johnny Cueto. The long-time major league pitcher is trying to squeeze out another season as a contributor for the White Sox, and looked good in his debut against the Royals last Monday. However, Judge has been tremendously productive against right-handed starting pitching this season, with offensive splits of .323/.396/.667, nine home runs and 16 RBI.

Another part of McClure's optimal MLB DFS strategy includes rostering Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich ($5,000 on DraftKings and $3,400 on FanDuel). Yelich has five hits with a double over his last three games with a .357 batting average in those starts. While he is starting to hit his way out of a bit of a slow start to the year, his numbers at home have been better than on the road, and four of his five home runs have come at American Family Park this season.

On Sunday, the Brewers continue their series against the Washington Nationals and starter Aaron Sanchez. Yelich has yet to face Sanchez in his career, but he's held his own against right-handed pitching this season. Yelich has been particularly effective when Milwaukee has had runners in scoring position with two outs. In 20 such at bats, he has three home runs, 14 RBI and an .850 slugging percentage.

