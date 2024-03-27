The Los Angeles Dodgers have gone over their win total in five straight seasons and they have the highest win total heading into the 2024 MLB season. Los Angeles' win total is set at 103.5 in the latest 2024 MLB futures odds after the Dodgers added to their already star-studded roster this offseason. The Dodgers shelled out over $1 billion in new contracts, adding the likes of Shohei Ohtani, fellow Japanese sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Teoscar Hernandez.

According to the latest 2024 World Series odds, Los Angeles is going off as the +320 favorite to win it all.

A Las Vegas-based handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom, Cimini has been a consistent winner across multiple sports for SportsLine members for several years. He is coming off another winning season in the MLB, going 74-62 on all MLB picks to net a profit of $718 for his followers, and he's now up more than $3,300 for $100 bettors during his time at SportsLine. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Top 2024 MLB futures bets

Some of Cimini's top 2024 MLB futures advice: He says to stay away from the Atlanta Braves (+450) with your World Series bets. Atlanta has as high of expectations as any team in the majors entering the 2024 season after leading the MLB in wins (104) during the 2023 regular season.

The Braves tied the all-time record for home runs in a season (307) and won their sixth consecutive National League East title. Ronald Acuna Jr. led the majors with 217 hits, while Matt Olson led the league with 54 homers. However, Atlanta fell short of its ultimate goal and lost to the division-rival Phillies in the NLDS. It was the second straight year that they lost to their NL East rivals in the NLDS. Cimini does not see any value in backing Atlanta due to the strength of the NL and the Braves' recent postseason woes. See Cimini's best MLB futures bets at SportsLine.

Cimini has revealed five win total picks and two World Series bets, including a longshot play that pays 20-1.

2024 MLB World Series odds

Dodgers +320

Braves +450

Astros +700

Yankees +900

Rangers +1400

Orioles +1400

Phillies +1500

Blue Jays +1800

Mariners +2000

Twins +2100

Rays +3000

Cardinals +3000

Cubs +3500

Diamondbacks +4000

Mets +4500

Giants +4500

Padres +5000

Reds +5500

Guardians +6000

Red Sox +6000

Tigers +7000

Brewers +9000

Marlins +9000

Royals +15000

Angels +18000

Pirates +20000

Nationals +25000

White Sox +25000

Athletics +50000

Rockies +50000

2024 MLB win totals

Dodgers 103.5

Braves 101.5

Astros 93.5

Yankees 90.5

Orioles 89.5

Phillies 89.5

Rangers 88.5

Twins 87.5

Mariners 87.5

Blue Jays 86.5

Cardinals 84.5

Rays 84.5

Cubs 83.5

Diamondbacks 83.5

Giants 83.5

Padres 83.5

Mets 81.5

Reds 81.5

Tigers 80.5

Guardians 79.5

Red Sox 77.5

Marlins 77.5

Brewers 76.5

Pirates 75.5

Royals 73.5

Angels 72.5

Nationals 66.5

White Sox 61.5

Rockies 59.5

Athletics 57.5