MLB playoffs: Why Rays' Tommy Pham said he was proud of himself following ALDS Game 4 against the Astros

The Tampa Bay Rays took down the Houston Astros 4-1 in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday and Tommy Pham was a huge reason why. The Rays outfield knocked in one of the team's four runs. Following the game, Pham was asked who he would thank for being in the position that he's in, and he actually thanked himself.

"There's a lot of people I could thank, but I'm proud of myself to be honest with you," Pham said. "I remember throwing a ball against the wall playing catch with myself. Throwing a ball up hitting it. Throwing batting practice to myself. I believed in myself from a young age."

Pham also mentioned that he didn't have a father growing up, so he relied on himself to practice his craft and work his way up the ladder. In an interview with Bob Nightengale back in 2017, Pham revealed that he's only met his father twice and he's currently in prison.

"He had a long sentence, but he got out once and then went right back in for selling drugs again," Pham said. "He tried to keep in touch after that, but I didn't want anything to do with him. When he messed up the second time, I was just like, 'You know, there's no need for a relationship.'"

Pham's perseverance put him in a position to be successful and he didn't disappoint in Game 4.

The Rays outfielder went 3 for 5 and scored a run in his team's season-extending victory over the Astros. Pham led off the bottom half of the first inning with a solo home run against Justin Verlander.

Tampa Bay ended up pushing three runs across in the first inning. Travis d'Arnaud and Joey Wendle also registered RBI hits off Verlander to give the Rays an early 3-0 lead.

Pham has been absolutely tearing it up at the plate during the postseason thus far. In five playoff games, the veteran outfielder is hitting .429 (9-for-21) with two home runs and three RBI.

Pham will have a chance to add to his sensational performance when the Rays face the Astros on Thursday in the decisive Game 5.