Traditionally, there's a lull of activity when it comes to Major League Baseball transactions between Christmas and the turn of the new year, but it's always possible we'll see something. Remember, the offseasons these days move so much more slowly and a bevy of important free agents remain unsigned (free agent tracker here).

Let's round up the rumors for Dec. 27 right here.

Cubs among Bregman suitors

The Cubs "have had many conversations with Scott Boras about Alex Bregman," according to 670 The Score in Chicago. The reporter mentions that the Blue Jays and Diamondbacks are also involved in talks with Bregman and his agent, Boras, right now.

The three-time All-Star Bregman is a free agent again this offseason after opting out of his deal with the Red Sox. He hit .273/.360/.462 (128 OPS+) with 28 doubles, 18 homers, 62 RBI and 3.5 WAR in 114 games last season.

We've previously heard a few other suitors for Bregman, including the Red Sox. The Blue Jays would make sense here if they are unable to re-sign Bo Bichette or land free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker. The Cubs have youngster Matt Shaw at third, but he could be used as part of a trade for pitching or become a utility backup. The Diamondbacks are rumored to be looking to trade Ketel Marte and could reshuffle their infield then to make room for Bregman.

Reds sign outfielder Bleday

The Reds have come to an agreement with free agent outfielder J.J. Bleday, per multiple reports (MLB.com).

Bleday, 28, is left-handed and has experience in all three outfield spots. He had a quality year in 2024, hitting .243/.324/.437 (121 OPS+) with 43 doubles, 20 home runs and 2.1 WAR. Last season, though, Bleday only hit .212/.294/.404 (92 OPS+) with -0.3 WAR.

As things stand, TJ Freidl would be the Reds' center fielder with Noelvi Marte in right. Bleday, Will Benson and Blake Dunn are options in left field. Given that it's still December, though, the situation is fluid.