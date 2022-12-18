Most of the big-name free agents are off the board, but plenty of calendar remains in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. As such, there are also still plenty of rumors left in the 2022-23 MLB offseason. Speaking of which, you can find Sunday's crop of rumors just below.

Michael Brantley HOU • DH • #23 BA 0.288 R 28 HR 5 RBI 26 SB 1 View Profile

The Astros have reportedly re-signed stalwart Michael Brantley. It's a one-year contract worth $12 million with another $4 million in incentives. In 2022, Brantley was limited to 64 games by a shoulder injury that required season-ending surgery in August. He is expected to be ready to resume baseball activities in time for spring training. The 35-year-old has been one of the game's most productive contact hitters throughout his career, though he figures to spend more time at DH than in left field at this point in his career.

Justin Turner LAD • 3B • #10 BA 0.278 R 61 HR 13 RBI 81 SB 3 View Profile

The Red Sox have reportedly signed Justin Turner to a two-year contract worth $22 million. The deal includes an opt out after 2023. Turner is expected to play first base and DH, and he essentially replaces J.D. Martinez in the lineup. Martinez signed a one-year deal worth $10 million with the Dodgers, Turner's former team. The 38-year-old slashed .278/.350/.438 with 13 home runs in 128 games this past season.

Cubs closing in on Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly CHC • SP • #11 ERA 3.47 WHIP 1.19 IP 106.1 BB 26 K 91 View Profile

Fresh off their splash signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson, the Cubs are looking to shore up their rotation by re-upping with veteran left-hander Drew Smyly. ESPN reports that the Cubs and Smyly are close to a deal. Smyly, 33, made 22 starts for Chicago last season, and over that span of 106 1/3 innings he pitched to a 3.47 ERA with 91 strikeouts against 26 unintentional walks. Should the deal be finalized will rejoin a rotation that also includes Marcus Stroman, Kyle Hendricks, Jameson Taillon, and probably Justin Steele.

Seth Lugo of interest to Dodgers

Seth Lugo NYM • RP • #67 ERA 3.6 WHIP 1.17 IP 65 BB 18 K 69 View Profile

Veteran righty swingman Seth Lugo is of interest to the Dodgers as a rotation depth piece, Ken Rosenthal reports. The 33-year-old has started 38 games in parts of seven big league seasons for the Mets, but he's made only seven starts (all in 2020) in the last four years. He has primarily been a reliever since 2018. The Dodgers have a full projected rotation at the moment, but with Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, and Noah Syndergaard in the mix there's plenty of injury risk and uncertainty. As such, Lugo could wind up playing an important role should the Dodgers land him.



